Blockchain Foundry Provides Update on Product Strategy and Roadmap

As disclosed in the Company’s press release dated March 3, 2021, BCF is increasing its focus on product development. The Company has been working to define its product strategy and has now laid the foundation for a robust product roadmap which takes advantage of its substantial existing blockchain-related IP.

The Company’s roadmap for the remainder of 2021 includes the development of a proprietary BCF wallet for holding Syscoin digital assets as well as Ethereum-based tokens and Bitcoin. Once this foundational wallet has been developed, the Company will continue to build blockchain-based infrastructure which plugs directly into the wallet, including:

Support for storing, creating and transferring non-fungible tokens (NFTs);

Token swap between various blockchains within the wallet;

Hardware wallet support;

Integration with CAD and/or USD stablecoins created by BCF;

Cross-chain bridging between Syscoin/Ethereum/Binance Smart Chain; and

KYC, transactional rules/whitelists, and other compliance-focused solutions within a BCF-supported token ecosystem.

The Company intends to develop the products outlined in the table below in sequential order. A proprietary BCF wallet is expected by the end of Q3 2021. The timing for product development beyond the initial BCF wallet will depend on product traction at each stage, as well as other product and consulting opportunities that the Company may be presented with.

Product Description Benefit to BCF Monetization Proprietary Blockchain Foundry Wallet BCF proprietary wallet to interact with Syscoin and Ethereum ecosystems and enable future products

Support for creating and managing Syscoin-based NFTs

Support for Syscoin tokens, Bitcoin and Ethereum tokens Base infrastructure layer to enable future products

Enables easy access to Syscoin ecosystem, including token layer and NFT creation and management Fees for NFT creation Swap-as-a-Service Low-cost swap between blockchain tokens (Syscoin, Bitcoin, Ethereum, others)

Integrated into BCF wallet and available as standalone website plus API for third-party integrations Enhances usefulness of Syscoin ecosystem Fee charged on swaps Hardware Wallet Support Ability to use BCF wallet with commercially available hardware wallets

Add ERC721/1155 support to BCF wallet Increases vitality of BCF wallet and Syscoin ecosystem

Provides infrastructure for Syscoin to be supported by custodial services

Adds support for Ethereum-based NFTs Increase in BCF wallet adoption drives more opportunities to generate fees on wallet services CAD and/or USD Stablecoin Syscoin-based CAD and USD-pegged tokens

Ability to add custom transactional rulesets to enforce regulatory requirements

Native integration into BCF wallet Increased wallet utility

Enable hedging into fiat and remittance solutions on Syscoin

Enable DeFi use cases around stablecoins Fees on purchase and redemption of stablecoins

Potential for transaction fees Cross Chain Bridge Enables users to easily move between blockchain-based token ecosystems (i.e. Syscoin to Ethereum to Binance Smart Chain)

Native integration into BCF wallet Improves vitality of Syscoin ecosystem by leveraging utility of other major blockchains

Broadens potential adoption for Syscoin and other BCF products Fee charged on each cross-chain transaction Notary/

Compliance Product Allows blockchain projects and token issuers to define transaction rules and ensure regulatory compliance across jurisdictions

Enables management of transaction limits, safe/whitelisted addresses, KYC requirements, account revocation/freezing, fully customizable rulesets, etc.

White-label product with custom portal for each client Allows token issuers to add compliance layers, KYC, transactional rules and monitoring SaaS-based revenue model with additional transactional charges above certain thresholds

Some of the Company’s anticipated roadmap items may be subject to regulatory review and the appropriate licensing being obtained by BCF. The regulatory environment for certain blockchain and cryptocurrency products is evolving quickly and the Company will assess its regulatory requirements associated with any products or services.

“We are excited to present our intended roadmap for the duration of 2021 and look forward to continuing to build out our blockchain infrastructure and tooling,” said Dan Wasyluk, CEO of BCF. “We have always seen ourselves as a company that builds key blockchain infrastructure and the items on our roadmap continue this theme but also point to relevant and potentially significant monetization opportunities. We believe we are still in the early days of blockchain adoption and that our investments in our core infrastructure technology will position us well to obtain significant market share as the market for blockchain solutions and compliance-focused token infrastructure continues to grow.”

