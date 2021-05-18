LastPass by LogMeIn Delivers Enhanced Authentication Experience for Businesses

BOSTON, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Employing multi-factor authentication (MFA) when accessing important or sensitive web-based resources is considered a best practice for individuals and businesses looking to maintain protection against cyber-threats. LogMeIn, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based remote work solutions enabling the work-from-anywhere era, has introduced an improved multifactor authentication experience with the release of an enhanced LastPass Authenticator mobile app, new integrations with top VPN providers Cisco, Palo Alto Networks, and OpenVPN, and a new MFA admin experience.



Recent research found that 62 percent of IT decision makers believe multifactor authentication (MFA) is the most effective way to secure their remote workforce. With the right MFA solution, employees can enjoy a frictionless login experience while strong security protocols thwart cyber-attacks. The newly released Authenticator app will provide all LastPass users – from individuals to businesses - with one comprehensive application to meet their security needs.

A Single Authenticator App

A free mobile application available to all LastPass users, the LastPass Authenticator provides a second layer of authentication on logins to the LastPass vault, third-party sites, and business applications. This second layer of authentication provides users with the ability to confirm their identity prior to accessing the saved passwords in their LastPass vault. With this update, the LastPass Authenticator will offer a refreshed user interface that now offers search functionality to reduce user complexity and streamline the authentication experience.

New Features for Businesses

Businesses can purchase additional authentication functionality with the LastPass MFA package, which adds an extra layer of security to their VPN, workstations, identity providers, or cloud applications. To empower admins to configure MFA to meet the needs of their organization, LastPass is consolidating the separate LastPass MFA mobile app into the enhanced Authenticator mobile app. As a result, admins will now only need to require one authentication option to meet a range of their organization's security needs.

New features include:

One Comprehensive Authenticator App : A single LastPass Authenticator application eliminates confusion and streamlines control for admins and end users. From a simple push notification to passwordless protection, LastPass Authenticator is a single place for all end user multi-factor login activity to the vault and SSO apps with new search capabilities to streamline secure access. This enhanced app is currently being rolled out to customers.

: A single LastPass Authenticator application eliminates confusion and streamlines control for admins and end users. From a simple push notification to passwordless protection, LastPass Authenticator is a single place for all end user multi-factor login activity to the vault and SSO apps with new search capabilities to streamline secure access. This enhanced app is currently being rolled out to customers. VPN Integrations with Top Providers: In addition to securing business applications, admins can now add multi-factor authentication to their VPNs to provide an additional layer of security when employees are accessing the network. With new integrations with the top VPN providers, such as Cisco, Palo Alto Networks, OpenVPN, and more, LastPass amplifies endpoint security to reduce the risk of a cybercriminal gaining access to the network. A full list of supported VPN manufacturers can be found here.



In addition to securing business applications, admins can now add multi-factor authentication to their VPNs to provide an additional layer of security when employees are accessing the network. With new integrations with the top VPN providers, such as Cisco, Palo Alto Networks, OpenVPN, and more, LastPass amplifies endpoint security to reduce the risk of a cybercriminal gaining access to the network. A full list of supported VPN manufacturers can be found here. Seamless MFA Admin Experience: Admins can now add multi-factor authentication protection to their endpoints with a new admin experience that increases visibility and streamlines MFA deployment. This functionality will be available later in Q2.

“When employees are accessing company information outside of the traditional corporate perimeter, it’s critical for IT to ensure the employee logging in is who they say they are,” said Dan DeMichele, LastPass VP of Product Management, at LogMeIn. “With a newly enhanced LastPass Authenticator app, new integrations with top VPN providers, and a refreshed MFA admin experience, admins can seamlessly choose the right level of protection for their organization, without causing end-user confusion.”

For more information on the LastPass MFA package, please visit LastPass.com

About LastPass

LastPass is an award-winning password manager which has helped more than 25.6 million users organize and protect their online lives. For more than 70,000 businesses of all sizes, LastPass provides identity and access management solutions that are easy to manage and effortless to use. From single sign-on and enterprise password management to adaptive multifactor authentication, LastPass for Business gives superior control to IT and frictionless access to users. For more information, visit https://lastpass.com .

LastPass is a trademark of LogMeIn in the U.S. and other countries.

About LogMeIn, Inc.

LogMeIn, Inc.’s category-defining products, such as GoTo, LastPass, Rescue, LogMeIn Central and more, unlock the potential of the modern workforce by making it possible for millions of people and businesses around the globe to do their best work simply and securely—on any device, from any location and at any time. A pioneer in remote work technology and a driving force behind today’s work-from-anywhere movement, LogMeIn has become one of the world’s largest SaaS companies with tens of millions of active users, more than 3,500 global employees, over $1.3 billion in annual revenue and approximately 2 million customers worldwide who use its software as an essential part of their daily lives. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts with additional locations in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, Australia and thousands of home offices around the globe.

