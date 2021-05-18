ProcessUnity 2021 Virtual Customer Summit Features Trends and Best Practices for Third-Party Risk Management and Cybersecurity Program Management

CONCORD, Mass., May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProcessUnity, a leading provider of cloud-based applications for risk and compliance management, today kicked off its 2021 Virtual Customer Summit. The ProcessUnity Customer Summit brings industry leaders and domain experts together online to share best practices for Vendor Risk Management and Cybersecurity Program Management.



“The ProcessUnity Customer Summit has become the must-attend event for Third-Party Risk Management professionals. Everyone that attends gets value: Our customers learn from some of the brightest minds and most impressive programs in the world. Our team walks away with valuable insights for the ongoing innovation of our platform,” said Sean Cronin, CEO at ProcessUnity “I look forward to the exciting results of this year’s virtual collaboration between ProcessUnity’s team, customers and business partners.”

Attendees to the ProcessUnity Customer Summit will experience:

ProcessUnity Platform Innovations – ProcessUnity’s product team will preview forthcoming enhancements to its flagship Vendor Risk Management, Vendor Intelligence Suite and Cybersecurity Program Management solutions.

ProcessUnity’s product team will preview forthcoming enhancements to its flagship Vendor Risk Management, Vendor Intelligence Suite and Cybersecurity Program Management solutions. Customer Case Studies – ProcessUnity customers will showcase how they have achieved success with the ProcessUnity platform in Vendor Risk Management and other use cases. Customer speakers come from a range of industries, including financial services and retail.

ProcessUnity customers will showcase how they have achieved success with the ProcessUnity platform in Vendor Risk Management and other use cases. Customer speakers come from a range of industries, including financial services and retail. Expert Panel Discussions – Representing a diverse range of solutions, services, technology providers and consulting organizations, ProcessUnity is joined at the Summit by experts from key business partners including Crowe, BitSight, EcoVadis and RapidRatings.

Representing a diverse range of solutions, services, technology providers and consulting organizations, ProcessUnity is joined at the Summit by experts from key business partners including Crowe, BitSight, EcoVadis and RapidRatings. Product Deep Dives – The conference program includes expert-led sessions for Vendor Risk Management, Cybersecurity Program Management and more to help customers unlock the full potential of their ProcessUnity implementations.

To preview the full ProcessUnity 2021 Virtual Customer Summit Agenda, visit https://www.processunity.com/2021-customer-summit/

About ProcessUnity

ProcessUnity is a leading provider of cloud-based applications for risk and compliance management. The company’s software as a service (SaaS) platform gives organizations the control to assess, measure, and mitigate risk and to ensure the optimal performance of key business processes. ProcessUnity’s flagship solution, ProcessUnity Vendor Risk Management, protects companies and their brands by reducing risks from third-party vendors and suppliers. ProcessUnity helps customers effectively and efficiently assess and monitor both new and existing vendors – from initial due diligence and onboarding through termination. ProcessUnity is used by the world’s leading financial service firms and commercial enterprises. The company is headquartered outside Boston, Massachusetts. For more information, visit https://www.processunity.com/, Twitter or LinkedIn.