Teleste Oyj – Managers’ Transactions – Tianta Oy

TELESTE CORPORATION                MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS         18.5.2021 AT 16:00


Teleste Oyj - Managers' Transactions

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Tianta Oy

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person

(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Korpimies, Vesa

Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: Teleste Oyj

LEI: 743700CJRQRU0007GN59

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700CJRQRU0007GN59_20210518100710_2

Transaction date: 2021-05-17

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007728

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 907 Unit price: 6.4 EUR

(2): Volume: 174 Unit price: 6.44 EUR

(3): Volume: 132 Unit price: 6.44 EUR

(4): Volume: 168 Unit price: 6.44 EUR

(5): Volume: 138 Unit price: 6.44 EUR

(6): Volume: 452 Unit price: 6.44 EUR

(7): Volume: 570 Unit price: 6.44 EUR

(8): Volume: 720 Unit price: 6.46 EUR

(9): Volume: 540 Unit price: 6.46 EUR

(10): Volume: 460 Unit price: 6.46 EUR

(11): Volume: 800 Unit price: 6.46 EUR

(12): Volume: 5 Unit price: 6.5 EUR

(13): Volume: 38,954 Unit price: 6.55 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(13): Volume: 44,020 Volume weighted average price: 6.53767 EUR


TELESTE CORPORATION


