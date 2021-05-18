Teleste Oyj – Managers’ Transactions – Tianta Oy

TELESTE CORPORATION MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS 18.5.2021 AT 16:00
Teleste Oyj - Managers' Transactions
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Tianta Oy
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person
(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Korpimies, Vesa
Position: Member of the Board
Issuer: Teleste Oyj
LEI: 743700CJRQRU0007GN59
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700CJRQRU0007GN59_20210518100710_2
Transaction date: 2021-05-17
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007728
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 907 Unit price: 6.4 EUR
(2): Volume: 174 Unit price: 6.44 EUR
(3): Volume: 132 Unit price: 6.44 EUR
(4): Volume: 168 Unit price: 6.44 EUR
(5): Volume: 138 Unit price: 6.44 EUR
(6): Volume: 452 Unit price: 6.44 EUR
(7): Volume: 570 Unit price: 6.44 EUR
(8): Volume: 720 Unit price: 6.46 EUR
(9): Volume: 540 Unit price: 6.46 EUR
(10): Volume: 460 Unit price: 6.46 EUR
(11): Volume: 800 Unit price: 6.46 EUR
(12): Volume: 5 Unit price: 6.5 EUR
(13): Volume: 38,954 Unit price: 6.55 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(13): Volume: 44,020 Volume weighted average price: 6.53767 EUR
TELESTE CORPORATION
