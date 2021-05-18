Teleste Oyj – Managers’ Transactions – Tianta Oy

Littoinen, FINLAND


TELESTE CORPORATION                MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS         18.5.2021 AT 16:00


Teleste Oyj - Managers' Transactions

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Tianta Oy

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person

(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Korpimies, Vesa

Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: Teleste Oyj

LEI: 743700CJRQRU0007GN59

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700CJRQRU0007GN59_20210518085258_2

Transaction date: 2021-05-14

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007728

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 167 Unit price: 6.2 EUR

(2): Volume: 171 Unit price: 6.22 EUR

(3): Volume: 1,000 Unit price: 6.22 EUR

(4): Volume: 10 Unit price: 6.22 EUR

(5): Volume: 26 Unit price: 6.22 EUR

(6): Volume: 534 Unit price: 6.24 EUR

(7): Volume: 121 Unit price: 6.24 EUR

(8): Volume: 146 Unit price: 6.24 EUR

(9): Volume: 229 Unit price: 6.24 EUR

(10): Volume: 280 Unit price: 6.26 EUR

(11): Volume: 3,064 Unit price: 6.26 EUR

(12): Volume: 635 Unit price: 6.26 EUR

(13): Volume: 2 Unit price: 6.24 EUR

(14): Volume: 150 Unit price: 6.24 EUR

(15): Volume: 267 Unit price: 6.28 EUR

(16): Volume: 267 Unit price: 6.28 EUR

(17): Volume: 752 Unit price: 6.28 EUR

(18): Volume: 800 Unit price: 6.28 EUR

(19): Volume: 91 Unit price: 6.28 EUR

(20): Volume: 267 Unit price: 6.3 EUR

(21): Volume: 267 Unit price: 6.3 EUR

(22): Volume: 251 Unit price: 6.3 EUR

(23): Volume: 16 Unit price: 6.3 EUR

(24): Volume: 267 Unit price: 6.3 EUR

(25): Volume: 32 Unit price: 6.3 EUR

(26): Volume: 38 Unit price: 6.3 EUR

(27): Volume: 65 Unit price: 6.3 EUR

(28): Volume: 132 Unit price: 6.3 EUR

(29): Volume: 897 Unit price: 6.3 EUR

(30): Volume: 400 Unit price: 6.3 EUR

(31): Volume: 660 Unit price: 6.38 EUR

(32): Volume: 1,000 Unit price: 6.38 EUR

(33): Volume: 800 Unit price: 6.38 EUR

(34): Volume: 763 Unit price: 6.36 EUR

(35): Volume: 33 Unit price: 6.34 EUR

(36): Volume: 600 Unit price: 6.36 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(36): Volume: 15,200 Volume weighted average price: 6.29296 EUR


TELESTE CORPORATION


