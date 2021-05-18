Teleste Oyj – Managers’ Transactions – Tianta Oy

TELESTE CORPORATION MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS 18.5.2021 AT 16:00
Teleste Oyj - Managers' Transactions
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Tianta Oy
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person
(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Korpimies, Vesa
Position: Member of the Board
Issuer: Teleste Oyj
LEI: 743700CJRQRU0007GN59
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700CJRQRU0007GN59_20210518085258_2
Transaction date: 2021-05-14
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007728
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 167 Unit price: 6.2 EUR
(2): Volume: 171 Unit price: 6.22 EUR
(3): Volume: 1,000 Unit price: 6.22 EUR
(4): Volume: 10 Unit price: 6.22 EUR
(5): Volume: 26 Unit price: 6.22 EUR
(6): Volume: 534 Unit price: 6.24 EUR
(7): Volume: 121 Unit price: 6.24 EUR
(8): Volume: 146 Unit price: 6.24 EUR
(9): Volume: 229 Unit price: 6.24 EUR
(10): Volume: 280 Unit price: 6.26 EUR
(11): Volume: 3,064 Unit price: 6.26 EUR
(12): Volume: 635 Unit price: 6.26 EUR
(13): Volume: 2 Unit price: 6.24 EUR
(14): Volume: 150 Unit price: 6.24 EUR
(15): Volume: 267 Unit price: 6.28 EUR
(16): Volume: 267 Unit price: 6.28 EUR
(17): Volume: 752 Unit price: 6.28 EUR
(18): Volume: 800 Unit price: 6.28 EUR
(19): Volume: 91 Unit price: 6.28 EUR
(20): Volume: 267 Unit price: 6.3 EUR
(21): Volume: 267 Unit price: 6.3 EUR
(22): Volume: 251 Unit price: 6.3 EUR
(23): Volume: 16 Unit price: 6.3 EUR
(24): Volume: 267 Unit price: 6.3 EUR
(25): Volume: 32 Unit price: 6.3 EUR
(26): Volume: 38 Unit price: 6.3 EUR
(27): Volume: 65 Unit price: 6.3 EUR
(28): Volume: 132 Unit price: 6.3 EUR
(29): Volume: 897 Unit price: 6.3 EUR
(30): Volume: 400 Unit price: 6.3 EUR
(31): Volume: 660 Unit price: 6.38 EUR
(32): Volume: 1,000 Unit price: 6.38 EUR
(33): Volume: 800 Unit price: 6.38 EUR
(34): Volume: 763 Unit price: 6.36 EUR
(35): Volume: 33 Unit price: 6.34 EUR
(36): Volume: 600 Unit price: 6.36 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(36): Volume: 15,200 Volume weighted average price: 6.29296 EUR
TELESTE CORPORATION
