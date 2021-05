Longeveron Announces the Hiring of Dan Gincel, Ph.D., as Senior Vice President, Strategic Collaborations & Scientific Affairs

MIAMI, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN) ("Longeveron" or "Company"), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing cellular therapies for chronic aging-related and life-threatening conditions, today announced the hiring of Dan Gincel, Ph.D. as Senior Vice President, Strategic Collaborations & Scientific Affairs.



Dr. Gincel brings over 20 years of leadership experience overseeing development and commercialization of regenerative medicines, including cell and gene therapies, as well as establishing public-private collaborations and corporate partnerships. Previously, he served as Vice President of University Partnerships and a member of the Executive Leadership Team at the Maryland Technology Development Corporation (TEDCO), where he oversaw programs to accelerate the commercialization of technologies from federal, state, and private Maryland research institutions. Additionally, he served as Executive Director at the Maryland Stem Cell Research Fund (MSCRF), where he managed over $150+ million in stem cell research funding. During his tenure, he helped create and support more than 55 technology startup companies with over $120 million of follow-on funding and numerous successful exits. Dr. Gincel received both his Ph.D. (2003) and his B.Sc. (1996) from Ben-Gurion University in Israel. He currently serves on numerous boards supporting companies and economic development.

Geoff Green, CEO of Longeveron, stated, “Dan’s scientific and entrepreneurial background will contribute significantly to our organization as we continue to advance our mission to develop and launch new cell therapies for aging-related chronic disease and life-threatening conditions. Having a widely respected entrepreneur of Dan’s caliber will also assist us in evaluating strategic collaborations, both in the U.S. and abroad, as well as in-licensing new technologies to further progress our LOMECEL-B™ cell-based therapy platform and overall product pipeline.”

“I have known and collaborated with the outstanding Longeveron team for many years as they have advanced Lomecel-B through trials for Aging Frailty, Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome and Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome and I look forward to bringing to bear my experience and insights in cell therapy to creating value at the company and working with these exciting product candidates,” stated Dr. Gincel.

About Longeveron

Longeveron is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing cellular therapies for specific aging-related and life-threatening conditions. The Company’s lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B™ cell-based therapy product (“Lomecel-B”), which is derived from culture-expanded medicinal signaling cells (MSCs) that are sourced from bone marrow of young, healthy adult donors. Longeveron believes that by using the same cells that promote tissue repair, organ maintenance, and immune system function, it can develop safe and effective therapies for some of the most difficult disorders associated with the aging process and other medical disorders. Longeveron is currently sponsoring Phase 1 and 2 clinical trials in the following indications: Aging Frailty, Alzheimer’s disease, the Metabolic Syndrome, Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS), and hypoplastic left heart syndrome (HLHS). The Company’s mission is to advance Lomecel-B and other cell-based product candidates into pivotal Phase 3 trials, with the goal of achieving regulatory approvals, subsequent commercialization and broad use by the healthcare community. Additional information about the Company is available at www.longeveron.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that reflect management's current expectations, assumptions, and estimates of future performance and economic conditions, and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the statements made herein. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believe," "expects," "may," "looks to," "will," "should," "plan," "intend," "on condition," "target," "see," "potential," "estimates," "preliminary," or "anticipates" or the negative thereof or comparable terminology, or by discussion of strategy or goals or other future events, circumstances, or effects. Moreover, forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements about the ability of our clinical trials to demonstrate safety and efficacy of our product candidates, and other positive results; the timing and focus of our ongoing and future preclinical studies and clinical trials; the size of the market opportunity for our product candidates, the beneficial characteristics, safety, efficacy and therapeutic effects of our product candidates; our ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval of our product candidates, our plans and ability to obtain or protect intellectual property rights, including extensions of existing patent terms where available and our ability to avoid infringing the intellectual property rights of others. Further information relating to factors that may impact the Company's results and forward-looking statements are disclosed in the Company's filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation, other than imposed by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contact:

Brendan Payne

Stern IR, Inc.

brendan.payne@sternir.com

Source: Longeveron Inc

Source: LGVN