Total Expert Launches Platform Capabilities to Drive Authentic Customer Relationships

MINNEAPOLIS, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Total Expert , the CRM and customer engagement platform purpose-built for the financial services industry, today launched new capabilities to help financial institutions humanize sales and marketing outreach, and build stronger, long-lasting relationships with customers.



Research shows that today's financial services organizations lack a personalized customer engagement strategy, despite it serving a major competitive advantage. In fact, a 2020 STRATMOR Group survey of marketing leaders within financial services found that while personalized marketing approaches are the most effective for engaging people, 44% of the respondents send only one or two marketing emails to target audiences per year.



Total Expert combines data, compliance, marketing, and sales solutions on one unified platform—built together from the ground up—to eliminate departmental silos and give a coordinated, consistent end-to-end customer experience, from lead to customer for life.

“Over the past year, Total Expert has increased R&D spending as we expand our platform to address the needs of modern banks and lenders,” said Matt Tippets, chief product officer at Total Expert. “Today, our customers are getting the results of that investment, with new CRM, data, and reporting functionality to more deeply understand their customers, and personalize the experience from lead to conversion to lifelong customer.”



The company’s investment in the platform is all about elevating the experience for financial consumers, while making life easier for the software’s end users in customer-facing teams. Powerful new capabilities include:

Drag-and-drop CRM user interface simplifies list creation and customization for more personalized communications and campaigns.

Intelligent data importer to help marketers quickly improve list quality and drive a 360-degree view of contacts.

Automated lead deduplication, routing, and assignment speeds sales follow up.

In-app budgeting allocation empowers loan officers to track and manage assigned budgets for print services and more.

Out-of-the-box advanced reports provide real-time visibility into campaign and Journeys performance.



Total Expert also expanded its portfolio of more than 40 financial industry-specific integrations by adding Adwerx, giving customers a seamless solution to push out hyper-targeted, compliant digital messaging.

“For modern financial institutions, every customer interaction is an opportunity to ignite and fuel trust and loyalty,” said Joe Welu, founder and CEO of Total Expert. “Customers who take advantage of our continuous innovation consistently outperform their competition and are able to quickly pivot in response to market trends. It’s why we continue to invest in developing new capabilities across our platform that ultimately help our customers deliver more authentic experiences that drive growth and loyalty.”

This release is the first in a series of major innovations the company will announce this year—platform expansions that are driving substantial growth for Total Expert and elevating its position as a market leader. Company revenues have increased by over 1,500% over the past three years, and Total Expert customers represent 25% of the U.S. mortgage industry. Total Expert took home several awards in 2020, including the No. 3 spot on the Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal’s 2020 Fast 50 list, No. 82 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 list, and landing on the Inc. 500 list of fastest-growing companies for the third year in a row.

