eQuest Celebrates Over 10,000 Companies Using eQuest to Post Jobs

SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA, Calif., May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today marks an exciting moment at eQuest - 10,000 companies across the world have chosen eQuest to help manage and improve their job posting distribution with efficiency and quality; connecting them successfully to thousands of job boards in over 180 countries.



Thanks to their continued technology advancements including voice activated job posting via Alexa, automated pickup and delivery data services (no-touch posting), far-reaching diversity and inclusion networks including OFCCP for federal contractors, and a host of other related services, eQuest is the most selected job distribution company by customers and technology partners worldwide.

“This is an exciting time for us, a momentous achievement,” said Robert Jaworski, Vice President of Alliances for eQuest.

eQuest has also recently added an e-commerce, pay as you go, posting system called eQuestXpress, allowing smaller customers to receive the advantages of its enterprise clients. Heavily, pre-negotiated job board discounts are available, and since released, has gained an entirely new customer base for eQuest.

About eQuest

With its global reach, eQuest posts jobs to any posting destination in the world, reaching over 180 countries and territories and thousands of job posting destinations worldwide. eQuest also provides comprehensive candidate source tracking analysis for evaluating job board performance, job board negotiating services, and OFCCP/Diversity support. eQuest is one of the most recognized and admired brands in the human resource industry. eQuest is located at www.equest.com and is celebrating its 27th year in business.