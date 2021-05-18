Beyond Limits Cognitive AI now available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

LOS ANGELES, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Limits, an industrial and enterprise-grade AI technology company built for the most demanding sectors, today announced the availability of its Cognitive AI technology in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace. Beyond Limits customers can now take advantage of the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform, with streamlined deployment and management.



Beyond Limits Cognitive AI applies human-like reasoning to solve problems by combining encoded human knowledge with machine learning techniques, enabling systems to adapt easily and continue to operate even when data is in short supply or uncertain. By employing Beyond Limits’ offering, customers are able to elevate operational insights, improve operating conditions, enhance performance at every level, and ultimately increase profits.

“We’re very excited to be part of the global Azure Marketplace network,” said AJ Abdallat, CEO and Founder of Beyond Limits. “AI technologies have the potential to make a tremendous impact across energy, healthcare, manufacturing, and other industries, but they require significant computing power and resources. By combining the human-like reasoning capabilities of Beyond Limits Cognitive AI with the scalability and availability of Azure, customers will be able to unlock valuable new insights and efficiencies that drive business outcomes.”

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

“Through Microsoft Azure Marketplace, customers around the world can easily find, buy, and deploy partner solutions they can trust,” said Sajan Parihar, Director, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. “We’re happy to welcome Beyond Limits to the growing Azure Marketplace ecosystem.”

Learn more about Beyond Limits Cognitive AI at www.beyond.ai/technology/cognitive-ai

About Beyond Limits

Founded in 2014, Beyond Limits is an industrial and enterprise-grade artificial intelligence (AI) company built for many of the most demanding sectors, including energy, utilities, and healthcare. Customers implement Beyond Limits AI to boost operational insights, improve operating conditions, enhance performance, and increase profits. Beyond Limits leverages a portfolio of advanced technology developed at Caltech’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory for NASA space missions. The company was recently honored by Frost & Sullivan with its 2021 Global Company of the Year Award, and by CB Insights via inclusion in its 2020 Top AI 100 list of the most innovative AI startups. For more information, visit www.beyond.ai.

