Digilant Appoints VP of Client Services to Further Accelerate Growth

BOSTON, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digilant , an omnichannel advertising services company, today announced it has appointed Sandra Abi-Rashed as VP of Client Services to support business momentum, accelerated growth efforts for clients and the company’s overall commitment to driving omnichannel excellence.



Abi-Rashed joins the team to further accelerate Digilant’s growth during 2020 — driven by the rapid onboarding of new business and strengthening of existing client relationships. Additionally, the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic brought with it an increased demand for omnichannel media strategy as emerging channels such as Connected TV (CTV) and Audio skyrocketed in popularity among consumers. In fact, eMarketer and Statista are projecting significant growth in CTV ($11.36 billion) and Audio ($3.1 billion) in 2021. Digilant has seen 2X growth for both CTV and digital audio or podcast spend among its clients in the last year.

“After a year of impressive growth and emerging channels gaining traction, Digilant is well-positioned to navigate the changes ahead for the advertising and marketing industries,” said Raquel Rosenthal, CEO of Digilant. “As we continue to dig in with our unified approach to use algorithms and machine learning to inform marketing decisions and grow our client portfolio, we’re thrilled to welcome Sandra to the team. I can think of no better leader to ensure our commitment to client service aligns with our business goals.”

Abi-Rashed brings more than two decades of experience in digital media, marketing and publishing, on both the client and agency-consultancy sides. Before joining Digilant, she was Managing Partner for Happyfication, a data intelligence company. She has also held positions at TVA Publications, one of the largest media companies in Canada, where she was responsible for overseeing a wide range of publishing functions for brands such as ELLE. She holds an MBA from McGill University and certificates in Digital Transformation INSEAD and Prosci Change Management.

“As the need to activate consumer data and insights becomes increasingly important, it’s essential to have a team like Digilant to stay lockstep with today’s marketers and help clients with their omnichannel media planning, buying and reporting to break silos in the media chain,” Abi-Rashed said. “Digilant and I share a passion for breaking silos in the media chain and using algorithms to increase business performance, and I’m looking forward to working with the team on new and existing clients alike.”

About Digilant

Digilant is an omnichannel advertising partner built to take advertisers from now to next. We do this with omnichannel strategies that are data-driven, actionable, and effective. Part of ispDigital, Digilant is made up of 100+ data-driven media minds and advertising technologists spread across US offices in Boston, New York, Chicago, San Francisco, Dallas, Denver, Los Angeles, Washington D.C., and Atlanta. By combining big ideas with scale, we are well-equipped to champion consumer insights, campaign analysis, and media initiatives that propel brands and agencies forward. Visit us at www.digilant.com to learn more.