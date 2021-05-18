TELESTE CORPORATION STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 18.5.2021 AT 16:00 EEST
Teleste Corporation: Flagging announcement in accordance with Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Markets Act
Teleste Corporation has received a notification from Timo Miettinen on 18 May 2021, in accordance with the Finnish Securities Market Act Chapter 9, Section 5. According to the announcement, Timo Miettinen’s direct and indirect holding through Tianta Oy, a company controlled by him, in Teleste Corporation has on 17 May 2021 altogether increased above 25 per cent of the total shares and votes in Teleste Corporation.
Person subject to the notification obligation:
|
|% shares and
voting rights
|% of shares and voting rights
through financial
instruments
|Total of both in %
|Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer
|Resulting situation of the date on which the threshold was crossed of reached
|25.04%
|0.00
|25.04%
|18,985,588
Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:
A: Shares and voting rights
|Class/type of shares
ISIN code
|Number of shares and voting rights
|% of shares and voting rights
|Direct
(SMA 9:5)
|Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
|Direct
(SMA 9:5)
|Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
|FI0009007728
|5,929
|4,748,298
|0.03%
|25.01%
|Subtotal A
|4,754,227
|25.04%
Teleste has a total of 18,985,588 shares. Each share entitles its holder to one (1) vote.
Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation and full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights or the financial instruments are held:
|Name
|% of shares and voting rights
|% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments
|Total of both
|Timo Miettinen
|0.03%
|–
|5,929
|Tianta Oy
|25.01%
|–
|4,748,298
Additional information included in the flagging notification:
Tianta Oy is a company controlled by Timo Miettinen through direct ownership (60 per cent).
TELESTE CORPORATION
Jukka Rinnevaara
CEO
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:
Jukka Rinnevaara, phone +358 2 2605 611
About Teleste
Teleste offers an integrated product and service portfolio that makes it possible to build and run a better networked society. Our solutions bring television and broadband services to you, secure your safety in public places and guide your use of public transport. With solid industry experience and drive for innovations, we are a leading international company in broadband, security and information technologies and related services. We connect with our customers through a global network of offices and partners. In 2020, Teleste's net sales reached EUR 145 million and it had 858 employees. Teleste is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.