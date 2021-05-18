English Finnish

Teleste Corporation: Flagging announcement in accordance with Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Markets Act

Teleste Corporation has received a notification from Timo Miettinen on 18 May 2021, in accordance with the Finnish Securities Market Act Chapter 9, Section 5. According to the announcement, Timo Miettinen’s direct and indirect holding through Tianta Oy, a company controlled by him, in Teleste Corporation has on 17 May 2021 altogether increased above 25 per cent of the total shares and votes in Teleste Corporation.

Person subject to the notification obligation:





% shares and

voting rights



% of shares and voting rights

through financial

instruments Total of both in %



Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer Resulting situation of the date on which the threshold was crossed of reached 25.04% 0.00 25.04% 18,985,588

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

A: Shares and voting rights

Class/type of shares

ISIN code Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights



Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) FI0009007728 5,929 4,748,298 0.03% 25.01% Subtotal A 4,754,227 25.04%

Teleste has a total of 18,985,588 shares. Each share entitles its holder to one (1) vote.

Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation and full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights or the financial instruments are held:

Name % of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments Total of both Timo Miettinen 0.03% – 5,929 Tianta Oy 25.01% – 4,748,298

Additional information included in the flagging notification:



Tianta Oy is a company controlled by Timo Miettinen through direct ownership (60 per cent).





