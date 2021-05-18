The Beneficient Company Group Expands Presence of Its Originations Team

DALLAS, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Beneficient Company Group, L.P. (“Ben”), a leading company serving the growing market of investors seeking liquidity from alternative assets, today announced three new senior additions as part of an expansion of Ben’s Originations team: Chris Ellis, Jonathon Tupper and consultant Cesar Baez. Each individual brings critical investment management, product distribution, and financial industry expertise as well as existing relationships that will bolster Ben’s current liquidity offerings and expand Ben’s network of customers.



Ben’s originations strategy focuses on reaching key target audiences who hold or advise on professionally managed alternative assets through three primary channels that Ben owns and operates. The first is Ben’s Advisor Channel, a national coverage model with Originations team members on the ground marketing directly to customer audiences, including wealth managers such as Family Offices, RIAs, Broker Dealers, and Private Banks. The Advisor Channel also focuses on partnering directly with General Partners (GPs), secondary advisory firms, small-to-mid-sized institutional (STMI) investors and other non-advisory service professionals. The second is Ben’s Preferred Provider Channel, which uses a partnership approach to deliver Ben’s liquidity solutions as core or complementary offerings on wealth and investment management firms’ product platforms. The Preferred Provider Channel is also where Ben delivers a full suite of GP Solutions aimed at solving liquidity problems related to fund raising, fund management and firm management for GPs. The third is Ben’s Direct-to-Investor Channel, a direct-to-customer model marketing directly to medium-to-high-net-worth (MHNW) individual investors through digital channels.

The new hires will work to expand Ben’s reach through each distinct channel, increasing awareness and adoption of Ben’s liquidity solutions in key markets to meet the growing demand for liquidity among MHNW individual investors, STMI investors, and General Partners.

“We are excited to welcome Chris, Jonathon and Cesar as Ben continues to serve a wide range of alternative asset investors looking for liquidity. Their expertise and network within the wealth and investment management space will be critical as Ben expands its offerings across the U.S. and abroad,” said Jeff Welday, Ben’s Global Head of Originations and Distribution.

Chris Ellis

Chris Ellis joins Ben as Regional Vice President as Ben expands its footprint in key U.S. markets. Mr. Ellis is based in Chicago and oversees the Midwest Region.

Mr. Ellis has more than 15 years of product distribution experience in the financial services industry, including serving as Director of Business Development for Allianz Global Investors and various regional director roles with Charles Schwab and Goldman Sachs. Mr. Ellis’ past financial services experience will play a critical role in expanding Ben’s reach among alternative asset investors across the country.

Jonathon Tupper

Jonathon Tupper joins Ben as Regional Vice President based in southern California where he is responsible for business development throughout the Southwest Region.

Mr. Tupper will serve a similar role to Mr. Ellis in expanding Ben’s reach among alternative asset investors. Mr. Tupper has deep industry expertise with more than 18 years of investment experience, including serving as executive director at AQR Capital Management and senior vice president at PIMCO.

Cesar A. Baez

Ben has entered into a consulting agreement with Cesar A. Baez to act as a Business Development Advisor based out of New York where he will drive awareness and adoption of Ben’s liquidity solutions across the Limited and General Partner space. Mr. Baez will also work directly with Mr. Welday to enhance and expand Ben’s Preferred Liquidity Provider Program offering for General Partners in the U.S. and abroad.

Mr. Baez brings more than 25 years of experience in private equity, asset management, media, and investment banking. He previously served as a partner and principal of Hicks Muse Tate & Furst, a private equity firm specializing in leveraged buyouts. Additionally, Mr. Baez launched and served as the first Head of Alternative Investments for the State of New Jersey Investment Division, and founded Centinela Capital Partners, a $1 billion private equity fund of funds. Mr. Baez is a registered representative of Four Points Capital Parkers, LLC.

Ben has strategically expanded its leadership team over the past six months with the hires of Maureen Downey and Casey Brunner as Managing Directors and the appointment of Maria Rutledge as Ben’s first Chief Technology Officer. The additions of Mr. Baez, Mr. Ellis, and Mr. Tupper will continue Ben’s growth as it serves a wider market of investors seeking liquidity for their alternative assets.

About The Beneficient Company Group, L.P.

The Beneficient Company Group, L.P. (“Ben”) provides a unique suite of simple, rapid, and cost-effective liquidity solutions and other financial services for owners of alternative assets. Ben’s liquidity solutions are available for most types of professionally managed alternative asset investments and can be customized to suit individual circumstances. Serving as a principal by using its own balance sheet, Ben operates as a permanent financial institution that helps to remove many of the traditional barriers to liquidity faced by mid-to-high net worth individuals and small-to-mid-sized institutions. For more information, visit www.trustben.com.

