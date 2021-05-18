CAUSEBOX Rebrands to Alltrue as Company Expands Lifestyle Membership For Socially-Conscious Consumers

LOS ANGELES, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading socially-conscious e-commerce retailer, CAUSEBOX, today announced the rebrand and rename of its company to Alltrue . Best known for its flagship quarterly subscription box and seasonal markets, the brand is expanding its offering to include subscription-based eco-friendly essentials, a brand new magazine and podcast network, and connected-community features to bring its fast-growing membership together online and offline.



“The evolution to Alltrue is a natural step that will allow us to deliver on our ultimate vision — to create a 360° socially-conscious lifestyle membership that sits at the intersection of commerce, content, and community,” said Matt Richardson, co-founder and CEO of Alltrue. “With the rebrand and expansion of our membership, we aim to make conscious consumption and intentional living even more accessible and affordable. We are investing heavily in content and community features, strengthening our positioning as a source of truth and solidarity as we collectively adapt to more socially and environmentally responsible lifestyles.”

Alltrue has always been a community-powered company, taking merchandising cues directly from membership feedback combined with powerful data science and product insights modeling. The company will continue to leverage these insights to support brand partners, and enable more reach and impact for social enterprises it partners with.

“Working with Alltrue has been life changing for our small business. We have gained thousands of new loyal customers thanks to the brand exposure we received in our partnership,” says Megan Larsen, founder and CEO of Glass Ladder & Co . “Between in-box features, advertising exposure, and marketplace orders, this partnership has allowed so many new customers to learn about our products and mission. Our business has grown 5x in the past two years while working with Alltrue.”

Apart from bringing awareness to up-and-coming socially-conscious brands — Alltrue has maintained an ongoing investment in at risk artisan producer communities across the world. In 2020, the company invested $5.8M into the artisan sector — employing more than 850 artisans full time, and creating 962,000 hours of fair wages for a predominantly female team.

The first box from Alltrue will feature a customizable curation of 13 socially conscious brands, and products ranging from a sustainable retinol serum to a packable hammock and a set of bamboo-based nesting bowls, memberships start at $49.95 per season and each box includes at least $200 worth of value. Additionally, members will have the opportunity to include the company’s brand new full-length seasonal publication, All Good Things, which aims to support and inspire intentional living.

Central to the Alltrue rebrand was the design and production of a “Flag for Good”. With the support of Koto Studio, the company designed a flag to represent kindness and bring a community together for good. “Communities rally around flags. Flags unite, inspire pride, and encourage belonging,” said Richardson. “We hope that over time this flag is flown far and wide, as a symbol for truth and kindness.”

About Alltrue

Alltrue is a socially-conscious lifestyle membership, which offers content, community, and curated commerce to hundreds of thousands of women across North America. Best known for its flagship quarterly subscription box and seasonal markets, the brand is expanding its offering to include subscription-based eco-friendly essentials, a new magazine and podcast network, and connected-community features to bring its fast-growing membership together online and offline. Since launching in 2014, Alltrue has been on a mission to make conscious consumption and intentional living more accessible and affordable. Join Alltrue or learn more at alltrue.com.

