VizyPay Launches Learning For Geniuses, A First-of-its-Kind Training Program for 1099 Sales Partners

DES MOINES, Iowa, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VizyPay, the leading payment processing company for small businesses, today announced the launch of its proprietary internal training program, Learning For Geniuses (LFG). The tool includes in-depth videos that are designed to educate sales partners so they can successfully make their first sale, and continue to do so after that. VizyPay is the first company to offer this level of training for its 1099 sales partners.



VizyPay soft-launched the training tool earlier this year and has already begun to have an impact on the company’s bottom line. Since launching the LFG program, the company has experienced a 70% increase in inexperienced 1099 sales partners converting their first sale.

“We are taking an approach to training our sales force that the industry has never seen before,” said Elizabeth Rucker, Director of Training and Talent Acquisition at VizyPay. “Often times, 1099 agents are just thrown in the deep end to try and learn themselves. We wanted to take a different approach, because we believe everyone should be set up for success. Other existing training tools just weren’t going to cut it to make that happen, so we started from scratch and built our own. In making it proprietary, we can scale and adjust the platform whenever, and however, we see fit.”

Within the LFG platform, there are live, daily training webinars where sales partners can learn more about the industry overall, technical terminology, VizyPay’s Cash Discount Program and more. Webinars are offered twice per day at beginner and intermediate levels, ensuring that even experienced sales partners have the opportunity to continue learning.

Once concluded, training sessions are saved to the platform and can be accessed at any time, allowing sales partners to work at their own pace if they choose to do so. This also means that sales partners can refresh themselves on certain topics, ensuring they feel prepared at all times.

“The 1099 sales agent role offers a great deal of flexibility, and we built LFG to reflect that,” said Olivia Hall, Director of Marketing at VizyPay. “The program is tailored to meet the needs of every schedule and experience level, so our sales partners feel well prepared to go out into the field. Not only has this benefitted our partners, but we’ve seen a great return on investment. We’re building an educated sales force that will ultimately help drive VizyPay forward.”

LFG is a part of VizyPay’s larger customer relationship management (CRM) tool, Sales Genius, which gives partners the ability to track their sales, manage both monthly residual income and per account bonuses and more. The team plans to continue building out the platform to offer robust, ongoing education for its sales partners.

About VizyPay

VizyPay was founded in West Des Moines, Iowa, by three entrepreneurs who each had either significant credit card processing experience or were previously small business owners. Their combined understanding of these different industries created the perfect cocktail for a credit card processing company that could truly look out for the business owner. VizyPay is growing rapidly by being honest and simple in an industry that is known for being complicated and deceitful. Their business model is unique and making a huge splash nationwide.

