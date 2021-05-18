Carbon Announces $1.7M Private Round To Develop Global Ecosystem for Creatives

London, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carbon, a global ecosystem for creatives, today announced its $1.7M private funding round. The raise was led by Genesis Block Ventures, which utilizes private investments to help grow a thriving network of blockchain, cryptocurrency, and DeFi projects. Designed with creatives in mind, Carbon’s multi-faceted platform offers an unparalleled user interface designed to evoke collaboration and inspiration among its users, and streamline artist entry into the new NFT digital economy.

Strategically selected, the group of investors also includes Gen Block, Magnus Capital, Fairum Ventures, Kyros Ventures, Pluto, Tsukiomi Group, LVT Capital, and CSP DOA. Funds raised will be used for marketplace and backend development, vendors, licenses, and legal initiatives.

“With Carbon, our goal is to create a platform that benefits the artists and allows them to showcase their work,” said Chad Pickard, Founder and CEO of Carbon. “Art is constantly evolving and this visionary space will allow fashion designers, filmmakers, musicians, and traditional artists to empower one another and push the boundaries of the art world.”

In 2020, the NFT market tripled in value, attracting more artists in search of the ideal platform to elevate their projects to the next level. Enter Carbon: a new digital sanctuary for creators, that allows them to showcase their artistry. The first of its kind platform offers a variety of distinctive aspects, including a digital wallet to hold its native $GEMS tokens and NFTs as well as a marketplace to acquire and collect digital and physical assets from high-fashion brands.

Key features of the platform include:

A digital wallet designed to immerse users into the fascinating world of Web 3.0, DeFi, and the metaverse

A marketplace filled with a selection of luxury labels, emerging brands, and streetwear as well as NFT art, music and fashion from both established and emerging artists

A mobile application built to bring together like-minded individuals to cultivate creativity and inspiration

A tiered debit card system to incentivize customers and drive more capital into the platform

”We are delighted to partner with Carbon to introduce a new digital economy for the creative world by combining open finance, fashion, art, music and NFTs,” commented Leslie Tam, Co-Founder and Partner at Genesis Block Ventures. “We look forward to seeing how Chad and the team leverage blockchain technology to enable luxury fashion brands to design and create digital items.”

“At Magnus Capital, we see a plethora of untapped potential in the NFT space with regards to art and fashion,” added Colin Sinclair, Director at Magnus Capital. “Carbon has created an innovative platform that will empower creative individuals to collaborate with the artist community and their fans in ways that were previously unheard of. We're excited to be a part of their journey and look forward to working with them on the launch of their digital wallet & marketplace app.”

Over the coming months, the team will prioritize platform development, strategic brand partnerships, and community-focused initiatives to build a strong network within the Carbon ecosystem.

About Carbon

Carbon is a global ecosystem for creatives that bridges open finance, fashion art, music and NFTs. Carbon has an intuitive marketplace offering a curated selection of luxury, streetwear, and emerging brands to include exclusive collaborations and drops. As an open finance wallet, Carbon also provides a debit card, currency exchange, and other neo-banking features, enabling users to buy, sell, and hold digital NFT art, fashion and music, as well as cryptocurrencies and tokens.