Global Protein Ingredients Market is estimated to account for US$ 68.2 Bn by end of 2027, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

SEATTLE, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Protein ingredients are a kind of diet supplement, which aids individuals to start a weight-loss plan. One reason why people get protein ingredients is that they want to feel fuller and not feel as though they're starving themselves. In order to provide additional protein to the diet, most manufacturers combine it with vitamins, minerals, and a variety of herbs, all in one tablet. While they are commonly sold as dietary supplements, most of them do not meet the scientific evaluation required to sell them as food products. Generally, the manufacturers are allowed to claim a therapeutic effect, but no therapeutic effects are provided by these compounds in research studies. Manufacturers are also permitted to add the chemical "phytoestrogen" to increase the bioavailability of the protein ingredients. The addition of phytoestrogens has a minor effect on breast tumors. However, this only occurs in the presence of estrogen. Most protein ingredients powders and pills are marketed as food products under the name of a protein supplement. Some manufacturers combine it with another compound called monosodium glutamate. Although the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) classifies these as generally recognized as safe (GRAS), some studies indicate that they may cause cancer and/or aggravate the gastrointestinal disease.

The global protein ingredients market is estimated to account for US$ 68.2 Bn in terms of value by the end of 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period (2020-2027).

Market Drivers:

Increased demand for protein supplements worldwide is expected to drive the global protein ingredients market

Protein ingredients are used widely by fitness enthusiasts worldwide. Protein is a necessary ingredient to increase muscle power and immunity of the body and also helps in the weight loss regimen of individuals. For instance, according to Woodruff Lab, in 2020 around 83% of the male and 72% of the female population in the world were obese. By replacing fat and carbs with protein, individuals can boost various satiety hormones and reduce various hunger hormones.

Increased awareness regarding individual health and the increase of chronic diseases in the world is expected to drive the global protein ingredients market

Along with external beautification of the body, protein also helps in repairing the body from the inside. For instance, according to the bioengineers of the University of Washington, a newly design peptide structure can help in stopping or reducing the harmful changes of the normal protein of the body into a state, which is linked to chronic and severe diseases such as Lou Gehrig's disease, Type2 diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, Parkinson's and Alzheimer’s.

Request for Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/3393



Market Opportunities:

Increasing numbers of gyms and fitness centers across the globe are expected to create significant opportunities in the global protein ingredients market. For instance, according to Policy Advice, there around 201,000 fitness clubs in the world. Individuals are getting more aware of their health and fitness and are inclining towards enhancing muscle strength. To enhance muscle strength protein is the main ingredient, hence it is expected to create opportunities in the global market.

Growing consumerism of protein ingredients among individuals in the world is expected to create great opportunities in the global protein ingredients market. For instance, in 2020 the global protein supplements market was calculated at US$ 18.91 billion. The benefits of protein are very widespread and that has attracted consumers resulting in the creation of big opportunities in the market.

Market Trends:

The rising popularity of protein ingredients worldwide is estimated to create traction for the global protein ingredients market

For instance, according to New York Times, most US residents consume around 100 grams of protein per day, which is twice the recommended amount. Even people who are on a vegan diet can easily intake 60-80 grams of protein in a day from foods such as whole grains, broccoli, nuts, legumes, and beans.

The increasing inclination of manufacturers towards launching protein supplements is expected to become a prominent trend in the global protein ingredients market

For instance, Longevica, a longevity start-up has decided on launching dietary supplements based on long-term research. The companies are focusing on making protein supplements more affordable, tastier, and efficient, which is resulting in new trends in the market.

Buy-Now this Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/3393



Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global protein ingredients market include Cargill, Incorporated, Mead Johnson & Company, LLC, CHS Inc., The Scoular Company, Roquette Frères, Kewpie Corporation, Tessenderlo Group, Burcon NutraScience, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Fonterra, Rousselot, and DuPont.

In August 2019, Parabel USA Inc. introduced a pure protein ingredient made from water lentils.

In June 2018, Healy Group, along with Pevesa introduced whey protein ingredients in the UK.

Market segmentation:

By Source

Plant Origin

Animal Origin

By Application

Cereals and Crops

Fruit and Vegetables

Lawns and Turfs





By Form

Solid

Liquid

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa





About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having sales office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 57 countries worldwide.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

