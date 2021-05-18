Amedisys Named to Modern Healthcare’s “Best Places to Work in Healthcare”

BATON ROUGE, La., May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Modern Healthcare recently named Amedisys, Inc., one of the nation’s leading home health, hospice and personal care companies, to its prestigious Best Places to Work in Healthcare list.



The magazine’s annual recognition program honors 150 companies and organizations that “empower employees to provide patients and customers with the best possible care, products and services.”

“Earning this distinction during a global pandemic speaks volumes to our teams’ relentless efforts at all levels to care for our people just like they care for our patients,” stated Chairman and CEO Paul Kusserow. “I’m enormously proud to work at an organization so committed to its people, and I take my role as chief caregiver seriously, ensuring our people have the best tools they need to do what they do best.”

Best Companies Group (BCG), the company conducting the awards program, allocates 25 percent of companies’ scores to a questionnaire on company policies, practices and demographics and 75 percent to an employee engagement and satisfaction score.

“It’s all about culture,” stated Chief Human Resource Officer Sharon Brunecz. “We know that to deliver the best quality of care to our patients, we need to create a work environment where our caregivers feel a sense of belonging, are supported by their leaders and believe they can be their best personally and professionally. We’ve made enormous strides in taking care of our people, reducing turnover even during a pandemic and prioritizing leadership and diversity and inclusion initiatives. We are proud of our progress.”

Modern Healthcare will release full ranking information for all honorees following its 2021 Best Places to Work in Healthcare Awards Gala on September 16, 2021 in a special supplemental issue.

To learn more about joining the Amedisys family of caregivers, visit www.amedisys.com/careers.

About Amedisys:

Amedisys, Inc. is a leading healthcare at home company delivering personalized home health, hospice and personal care. Amedisys is focused on delivering the care that is best for our patients, whether that is home-based personal care; recovery and rehabilitation after an operation or injury; care focused on empowering them to manage a chronic disease; or hospice care at the end of life. More than 2,900 hospitals and 78,000 physicians nationwide have chosen Amedisys as a partner in post-acute care. Founded in 1982, headquartered in Baton Rouge, La. with an executive office in Nashville, Tenn., Amedisys is a publicly held company. With approximately 21,000 employees in 514 care centers in 39 states and the District of Columbia, Amedisys is dedicated to delivering the highest quality of care to the doorsteps of more than 418,000 patients and clients in need every year. For more information about the Company, please visit: www.amedisys.com.

