Sperm Bank Market to Generate $4.86 Billion by 2027: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global sperm bank market generated $4.74 billion in 2019, and is expected to generate $4.86 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 5.2% from 2020 to 2027. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, competitive scenario, and regional landscape.

Rise in incidences of male and female infertility, supportive government initiatives, and increase in acceptance among people drive the growth of the global sperm bank market. However, high cost and low success rate of treatment hinder the market growth. On the other hand, technological advancements are expected to present new opportunities in the coming years.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/10737

Covid-19 Scenario:

The number of sperm donations decreased due to lockdown imposed in many countries and surge in illnesses among people.

Many reproductive centers considerably limited their daily activities or shut their door down temporarily as the focus shifted to taking care of Covid-infected patients.

Different threats and concerns about insemination treatment, sperm donation, and cryopreservation such as contamination of semen samples and transmission of infectious diseases during the treatment negatively affected the industry.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global sperm bank market based on donor type, service type, and region.

Based on donor type, the known donor segment held the largest market share in 2019, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the total share in 2019, and is estimated to maintain its lead position by 2027. Moreover, this segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.3% from 2020 to 2027.

Based on service type, the sperm storage segment accounted for the largest market share, holding more than half of the global sperm bank market in 2019, and is projected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is estimated to portray the largest CAGR of 5.6% from 2020 to 2027.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific contributed to the largest market share in 2019, accounting for nearly half of the total market, and is projected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. Moreover, this region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. The report also discusses regions including North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/10737

Leading players of the global sperm bank market analyzed in the research include Androcryos, California Cryobank, Babyquest Cryobank, European Sperm Bank, Cryos International, New England Cryogenic Center, Fairfax Cryobank, Xytex Sperm Bank, Nordic Cryobank Group, and Indian Spermtech.

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access





We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.

Similar Reports:

Fertility Services Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

IVF Services Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

IVF Devices and Consumables Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

Hormone Replacement Therapy Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

Hypoactive Sexual Desire Disorder Treatment Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

Cytogenetics Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

Fetal Monitoring Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.