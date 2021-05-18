ConnectWise Launches New Partner Program for TSPs and MSPs with Inaugural Offering to Support Cybersecurity Practice Development

TAMPA, Fla., May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConnectWise , the leading provider of business automation software for technology solution providers (TSPs), today announced the launch of the ConnectWise Partner Program, which will first focus on helping partners grow their cybersecurity practice. TSPs, including managed service providers (MSPs), will have access to exclusive offerings, resources and support to help them improve profitability and scale and meet growing market demand for managed cybersecurity solutions.



The ConnectWise Partner Program was developed to support growth-minded TSPs looking for a strategic partner to help them build, grow and sustain a profitable services practice. More specifically, the program serves three key objectives: to help TSPs build a more strategic, trusted relationship with their clients, to provide a world-class experience for partners and their clients, and to help partners introduce new value-added services to their clients while accelerating partner business growth.

Cybersecurity is an area of opportunity for TSPs who want to attract new clients and improve retention and satisfaction among their existing ones. Recent research on SMBs shows that cybersecurity is the top priority for 42% of them, with 89% saying it's one of their five priorities. What’s more, a staggering 95% of SMBs say they would consider switching to a new service provider if they offered the right cybersecurity solution—and on average, they’d even pay up to 33% more for it.

With its distinctive initial focus on cybersecurity, the program expands ConnectWise’s commitment to delivering leading technology and services to the partner community. ConnectWise is now taking a proactive role in driving partner business growth through the new program. Central to this is the introduction of the Partner Development Manager role, which is dedicated to helping partners accelerate sales of managed cybersecurity services.

“Back in 2018, we told our partners that cybersecurity was the next frontier, the next big revenue opportunity. Partners told us they would value more proactive sales support on their journey to build leading cybersecurity practices, which is why our first priority with our new Partner Program is in this area. In addition to the partner development manager, a key differentiator of our program is the investment we have made to help TSPs establish and grow their cybersecurity business,” said Jason Magee, CEO, ConnectWise.

Program participants at all maturity levels will benefit from a wide range of benefits: the partner development manager, no-cost internal use licenses, market development funds, co-op marketing funds, a free marketing concierge, and more while leveraging ConnectWise’s deep experience in the cybersecurity discipline. As partners advance through each of four journeys, they will take advantage of increased benefits designed to accelerate sales and marketing impact.

“Cybersecurity will represent about 50% of a TSPs revenue by 2022—but it can be challenging for TSPs to know where to start to get things off the ground, or continue their efforts,” said Clint Maddox, CRO, ConnectWise. “We’re introducing the Partner Program now because we realize most of our partners want to launch a new practice or do more to scale their existing offerings and we have the technical aptitude and resources to help them do that effectively.”

“The ConnectWise marketing readiness framework was a game changer for our cybersecurity go-to-market process. We were able to quickly build out customer-facing materials which resonated with our target market. The savings in time and effort has been invaluable to jump starting our program and demand gen growth,” said Jackie Edwards, director of marketing for RMM Solutions.

Partners who wish to join the ConnectWise Partner Program for Cybersecurity can learn more by asking their account manager, registering for the webinar, Take your Cybersecurity Practice to the Next Level , or by attending IT Nation Secure, taking place from June 21 –23, 2021, both in-person in Orlando and virtually.