SAFR Partners with Convergint

Seattle, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SAFR from RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNWK) today announced a partnership with Convergint Technologies. Under the terms of the agreement, Convergint will add the SAFR computer vision platform to their portfolio of integrated security solutions to offer its US customers the industry’s foremost facial recognition platform for live video intelligence.

Convergint is a $1.4 billion global systems integrator with over 150 locations spanning the globe. By teaming up with SAFR, Convergint will have access to the fastest and most accurate facial recognition platform for live video with the lowest bias available. SAFR is also an incredibly compact Facial Recognition (FR) solution with the ability to be deployed on the edge and within cameras. SAFR’s relentless focus on the ethical use of FR technology makes it easy for customers around the world to comply with existing standards such as GDPR.

SAFR’s powerful computer vision SDK and web APIs makes it easy for companies like Convergint to provide integrations to meet the exact needs of any organization. From watchlists, to access control, and perimeter protection, the solution can be deployed for a wide variety of use cases. Customers own their own database and can manage opt-in/opt-out enrollment easily with a simple, but powerful user interface.

“Convergint is a trusted supplier and service provider to many well-known customers in North America. By choosing SAFR as a preferred FR partner, they’ve made a commitment to their customers that builds on that trust, knowing that SAFR is designed with privacy in mind,” said Mitch Fagundes, Sales and Business Development, SAFR.

“We chose to partner with SAFR for many reasons, key among them is the trusted performance of their FR algorithm,” said Amir Shechter, Executive Director of Advanced Solutions for Convergint Technologies. “We look forward to working together with their team on innovation solutions that enable us to be our customers’ best service provider.”

Convergint is hosting its InSight Innovation Summit, an exclusive digital event for safety and security thought leaders, innovators, and technologists. The event will be open daily from May 18th-20th, 2021. It will provide organizations with the strategies and tools required to optimize business performance and create a safer work environment. The Insight Innovation Summit will feature 1:1 meeting tracks with Convergint experts and partners, live innovation demos showcasing the latest transformative solutions, and strategy sessions with industry thought leaders discussing the latest game-changing technology. SAFR’s Mitch Fagundes will be giving a presentation on Leveraging Facial Recognition in the Real World. Click this link for a preview of that presentation and links to register: https://www.convergint.com/leverage-facial-recognition-in-the-real-world-at-insight-innovation-summit/

About SAFR

SAFR from RealNetworks (https://safr.com) is a high-performance computer vision platform. With fast, accurate, unbiased face recognition and additional face- and person-based AI features, SAFR leverages the power of AI to enhance security and convenience for our customers around the globe. Specializing in touchless secure access, real-time video surveillance, and digital identity authentication, SAFR is optimized to run on virtually any camera or camera-enabled device. Deploy as a standalone solution, integrated with leading video management systems, or directly on your device running on the edge for greater situational awareness and insights to improve operational efficiency. SAFR is headquartered in Seattle, WA, USA with offices around the world.

