BioCorRx Provides Business Update for the First Quarter of 2021

ANAHEIM, CA, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- BioCorRx Inc . (OTCQB: BICX) (“BioCorRx” or the “Company”), a developer and provider of advanced solutions in the treatment of substance use disorders, today provided a business update for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 and reported on recent corporate developments.



Lourdes Felix, CEO, CFO and Director of BioCorRx Inc., commented, “I’m pleased to report that we have achieved meaningful developments since the start of 2021. Specifically, we recently announced receiving clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to proceed to human trials for BICX104, a gradual release implantable pellet for opioid use disorder. This marked a major milestone for BICX104 and the Company. Our goal is to start the first-in-human clinical trial of BICX104 later this year. The clinical trial will assess longevity, safety and tolerability of BICX104. Based on our previous pre-IND meeting with the FDA, the FDA deemed the potentially shortened 505(b)(2) pathway acceptable, as well as provided us the opportunity to seek eventual dual indication on BICX104 for both OUD and Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD). We look forward to starting the trial, with an ultimate goal of bringing BICX104 to market in order to help people suffering from opioid use disorder.

“Additionally, as COVID-19 restrictions are starting to lift nationwide, more and more healthcare providers are re-opening and resuming normal operations. We believe this will bode well for our Beat Addiction Recovery, a medication-assisted treatment (MAT) program, which combines proprietary cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT) and peer support, with medication prescribed by a licensed treatment provider. Unfortunately, the pandemic has exasperated substance abuse and drug overdoses are increasing at an alarming rate. Healthcare providers are constantly looking for innovative ways to help their patients beat addiction and achieve sustained remission. Our comprehensive recovery program includes state-of-the-art medical intervention, individually tailored peer support and cognitive behavioral therapy (“CBT”) counseling modules used by trained addiction specialists. We believe that through our comprehensive treatment method, patients will have the highest possible chances of full recovery from alcohol and opioid dependency.”

A copy of the Company’s quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and posted on the Company’s website at https://ir.biocorrx.com/ .

About BioCorRx Inc.

BioCorRx Inc. (OTCQB: BICX) is an addiction treatment solutions company offering a unique approach to the treatment of substance use and other related disorders. Beat Addiction Recovery is a substance use disorder recovery program that typically includes BioCorRx’s proprietary Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) modules along with peer support via mobile app along with medication prescribed by an independent treating physician under their discretion. The UnCraveRx™ Weight Loss Program is also a medication assisted weight loss program; please visit www.uncraverx.com for more information on UnCraveRx™. The Company also conducts R&D under its controlled subsidiary, BioCorRx Pharmaceuticals. For more information on BICX and product pipeline, please visit www.BioCorRx.com .

Safe Harbor Statement

The information in this release includes forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "estimate," "become," "plan," "will," and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks as well as uncertainties. Although the Company believes that its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, the actual results that the Company may achieve may differ materially from any forward-looking statements, which reflect the opinions of the management of the Company only as of the date hereof.

