ThirdEye Announces Creation of Fund to Provide AR/MR Software Startups With Necessary Funding to Further Industry Growth

PRINCETON, N.J., May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThirdEye, a leader in augmented and mixed reality enterprise solutions, today announces its creation of the ThirdEye Investment Fund, which allows for AR/MR software companies to become eligible for investment opportunities to further overall industry growth.



ThirdEye will actively aid in the growth of qualifying AR/MR companies while enabling strong joint partnership and marketing opportunities, such as sharing of leads, marketing, sales and support.

"As ThirdEye grows, it is important that we also bolster other AR/MR companies in the space – especially those making software that is crucial to our target market of enterprise customers," said Nick Cherukuri, CEO and founder of ThirdEye. "Enterprise customers want a full end-to-end AR/MR solution, and no single company is poised to meet all these specialized requirements, but if we all work together, we can meet the needs of enterprise customers and provide a convenient and lightweight AR solution."

ThirdEye regularly works with a wide variety of enterprise clients, including those in the healthcare, field services and military spaces, and is very familiar with the software needs of industries. ThirdEye plans to review applicants holistically, and there are no revenue or size requirements to apply for the grant. The company's internal advisory board will evaluate applicants based on the need for particular software applications within the enterprise space, as well as the functionality of the software. They will also consider applicants' financial information. The investment amount received will range depending on the company's stage, and funding starts at $50K.

Companies interested in applying can visit www.thirdeyegen.com and submit applications on the investment fund page.

About ThirdEye

ThirdEye is a leader in smart glasses and AR/MR software development. While many companies today use just smart glasses or only software, ThirdEye provides a full end-to-end package for its customers and employees. It has hundreds of software developers creating apps ranging from games to entertainment to enterprise applications and its products retail around the world. From everyday consumers to Fortune 500 companies, ThirdEye is bringing the power of mixed reality globally. Mixed reality has the potential to change the way the world operates, and ThirdEye's vision is to help generate the future.

Media Contact

Lisa Rienhardt

Uproar PR for ThirdEye

lrienhardt@uproarpr.com

321.236.0102 x233