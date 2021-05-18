Schneider National, Inc. announces participation in upcoming virtual conference

Green Bay, Wis., May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Schneider (NYSE: SNDR), a premier provider of trucking, intermodal and logistics services today announced participation in the following investment conference:

KeyBanc Capital Markets’ Virtual Industrials & Basic Materials Conference: Tuesday, June 1, 2021. Stephen Bruffett, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat. The fireside chat will begin at 1:20 p.m. (Eastern Time).

The webcast for this event may be available and located on Schneider’s Investor Relations website (www.investors.schneider.com). A replay of each fireside chat will be available for a limited time following the conference.

About Schneider

Schneider is a premier provider of transportation and logistics services. Offering one of the broadest portfolios in the industry, Schneider’s solutions include Regional and Long-Haul Truckload, Expedited, Dedicated, Bulk, Intermodal, Brokerage, Warehousing, Supply Chain Management, Port Logistics and Logistics Consulting.

With nearly $4.6 billion in annual revenue, Schneider has been safely delivering superior customer experiences and investing in innovation for over 80 years. The company’s digital marketplace, Schneider FreightPower®, is revolutionizing the industry giving shippers access to an expanded, highly flexible capacity network and provides carriers with unmatched access to quality drop-and-hook freight – Always Delivering, Always Ahead.

For more information about Schneider, visit Schneider.com or follow the company socially on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter: @WeAreSchneider.

