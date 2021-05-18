Cape Fox Communications Team Wins Three Hermes Awards!

Manassas, VA, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Cape Fox Communications Team stood out once again. Hermes Creative Awards winners for 2021 were announced, and the Cape Fox Communications Team WON! The Communications Team did not win just one Hermes Creative Award but recently won THREE Hemes Awards. The Hermes Creative Awards are an international awards competition for creative professionals involved in the concept, writing, and design of traditional and emerging media.

There were over 6,000 entries from throughout the United States, Canada, and dozens of other countries in the Hermes Creative Awards 2021 competition. Entries are submitted from corporate marketing and communication departments, advertising agencies, PR firms, design shops, production companies, and freelancers. Hermes Creative Awards are administered and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP). AMCP judges are industry professionals who look for companies and individuals whose talent exceeds a high standard of excellence and whose work serves as a benchmark for the industry. Winners were selected from over 200 categories: advertising, publications, marketing, branding, integrated marketing, public relations/communications, electronic media, and pro bono.

Cape Fox Communications won awards for the following marketing and communications projects:

Platinum Award - Cape Fox Lodge website for its creative website design.

Gold Award - YouTube video of the Cape Fox Lodge and Baranof Fishing marketing partnership campaign ad won in the digital ad category.

Gold Award – 2020 Totem Times Q4 was awarded a Gold Award for its print publication.

Over the past few years, Cape Fox has increased its digital media, branding, public relations and communications, electronic media, and advertising initiatives. Now, Cape Fox stands out for having an award-winning communications team. Great job, Team!

For additional information, email Heather Kaiser at hkaiser@capefoxss.com or call (703) 749-3045.

About Cape Fox Corporation

Cape Fox Corporation (CFC) was formed as part of the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act (ANCSA) of 1971. Cape Fox Corporation is the Alaska Native Corporation for the village of Saxman.

Today, Cape Fox Corporation is comprised of a family of businesses divided between two distinct groups: The Federal Contracting Group and The Commercial (Tourism) Group. Collectively, CFC and its subsidiaries specialize in tourism, information technology and cybersecurity; professional services; health care services; marketing; training services, and logistical services.

