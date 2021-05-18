Konica Minolta’s Scott Swidersky to Speak at Infosource Annual Capture Conference

Ramsey, NJ, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta), along with its enterprise content management (ECM) division, Quality Associates, Inc. (QAI), today announced QAI President Scott Swidersky will be a featured speaker at Infosource’s Capture Conference on September 8-9 in Chicago, Illinois.

Swidersky, who also serves as Konica Minolta’s Vice President of ECM, holds a deep understanding of content capture, digitization and compliance. As a premier data modernization and M-19-21 compliance expert with more than 20 years of experience in the document/electronic records management field, he will present a session on M-19-21 records management deadlines and the opportunities this federal digitization initiative presents for service bureaus.

The Capture 2021 conference brings together industry experts to discuss the latest trends in the market and share their insights on what capture software and hardware providers must do to deliver the right customer experience and explore where they can add the greatest value.

This year’s event focuses on how capture and digitization are helping drive a business revolution because of the COVID impact on business workflows and client/employee interactions. Among other things, the pandemic has turbo-charged the move to digitization with greater security safeguards and a corresponding reduction in paper-based processes. Conference sessions will allow providers involved in capture, digitization and automating transactions to explore these changes and the opportunities they present, exploring a range of topics including:

Changes to business operations through the remote working, robotics and new business processes

The movement to broad-based cloud services and capture as multi-channel inputs

Regulations requiring new types of information and/or expanded capture

Opportunities in vertical markets to include healthcare, legal, insurance and government

Looming federal government M-19-21 records digitization deadlines and the opportunities they present

Security implications of the virus-induced move to digitization

“As a long-time Infosource partner, we look forward to exchanging ideas and discussing digital advancements in the federal government marketplace,” said Scott Swidersky, QAI President and ECM Vice President, Konica Minolta. The National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) and Office of Management and Budget (OMB) M-19-21 deadlines for transitioning the federal government to electronic records were first raised at the 2019 Capture conference. Developments since then raise a number of challenges — and opportunities — for Service Bureaus and capture vendors.”

