CurrencyWorks to Host Shareholder Update Call

Los Angeles, CA, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CurrencyWorks Inc. (“CurrencyWorks” or the “Company”), (CSE: CWRK and OTCQB: CWRK) a financial technology blockchain pioneer, NFT, and digital payments provider today announced today that it will host a virtual-only shareholder update call on May 19, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. (PST)/4:00 p.m. (EST).



The shareholder update call will be facilitated by CurrencyWorks’ Chairman, Cameron Chell, who will provide a general corporate update on CurrencyWorks’ current projects and customers, and address pre-submitted and live chat questions. Swapan Kakumanu, CurrencyWorks’ Chief Financial Officer, will also be joining the call.

Registration for the call can be done here .

The Company will answer pre-submitted questions at the conclusion of prepared remarks. Investors are asked to submit their questions to: rolly.bustos@currencyworks.io .

Recent Company Highlights

About CurrencyWorks

CurrencyWorks Inc. (CSE: CWRK and OTCQB: CWRK) is a publicly-traded company that builds and operates FinTech Platforms for Digital Currencies, Digital Assets, and Security Tokens.

For more information on CurrencyWorks, please visit us at www.currencyworks.io . For additional investor info visit www.currencyworks.io or www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov searching CWRK.

