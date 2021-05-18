TAO Connect for Employers Launches to Increase Access to Digital Mental Health Tools in the Enterprise Space

CLEARWATER, Fla., May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAO Connect , a digital platform designed to make behavioral health therapy more accessible and effective, today announces its expansion into the enterprise space with the launch of TAO Connect for Employers. Through employers and employee assistance programs (EAP), TAO Connect provides its evidence-based digital mental health programs to a wider audience and furthers its mission to provide affordable, effective and accessible treatment to more people.



“Following the pandemic, we’re entering an era where mental health support at work is no longer a nice company perk - it’s a must-have resource for employees,” said Dr. Sherry Benton, founder and chief science officer of TAO Connect. “TAO Connect for Employers allows companies of all sizes to go a step further for their employees and equip them with tools and educational materials outside of therapy or as a purely self-guided solution to help them get better faster.”

According to the Census Bureau, more than one-third of Americans have displayed clinical signs of anxiety, depression, or both since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Companies can utilize TAO Connect for Employers to provide their workforce with 24/7 access to its user-friendly Self-Help solution and other independent online content. The interactive e-learning sessions teach individuals coping skills for stress, depression, anxiety, anger management, relationship problems, pain management, substance abuse and more. The platform also features The TAO Assistant, an AI chatbot that guides users through the platform for a personalized experience specific to their needs. Employees’ usage of these modules is confidential to protect the privacy of the individual.

TAO Connect for Employers also has online professional development sessions that HR departments can assign to individuals and groups. These sessions include topics such as communication styles, communication patterns, mindfulness, identifying strengths and values, and finding “flow” or optimal performance. Employees can also earn badges to show proof of completion.

“We’ve grown TAO Connect into a leading provider of digital behavioral health technology to post-secondary institutions and government entities, and our next goal is to further grow within the enterprise space,” said Bob Clark, CEO of TAO Connect. “After seeing excellent results through our existing work with EAPs, the official launch of TAO Connect for Employers brings us even closer to removing the stigma of mental health support in the workplace.”

To learn more about TAO Connect, please visit: https://www.taoconnect.org/

About TAO Connect:

TAO Connect is a digital platform committed to reducing behavioral health disparities by increasing accessibility to affordable and effective treatment. Currently accessed through employee benefits programs and more than 200 universities, TAO Connect’s self-help tools provide users with 24/7 access to innovative, effective e-learning and mental health resources to support resilience and wellbeing. The easy-to-use platform delivers evidence-based digital tools that can be accessed at any time, from anywhere, giving users the help they need, when they need it. Whether TAO Connect is used in an individual, post-secondary, healthcare or employee benefits setting, it can be a completely self-guided experience or it can enhance traditional therapy in between sessions.

