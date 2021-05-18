Global E-Prescription Solutions Market Rise at 23.5% CAGR, Will Reach USD 4.38 Billion by 2026: Facts & Factors

New York, NY, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “E-Prescription Solutions Market By Component (Solutions & Services), By Mode Of Delivery (On-Premises & Web/Cloud-based), By End-User (Hospitals, Pharmacies, & Home-based), and By Regions: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2020 – 2026”.

“According to the research report, the global E-Prescription Solutions Market was estimated at USD 1.23 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 4.38 Billion by 2026. The global E-Prescription Solutions Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.5% from 2021 to 2026”.

E-Prescription Solutions Market: Key Market Insights Overview

A recent study found out that more than 70% of prescription errors in the medical sector are made by wrongful interpretation of handwritten prescriptions between the consumer and the pharmacy. In order to check such errors, several government bodies across the world are opting for EHR solutions that will make e-prescribing services less of a hassle. Furthermore, factors pertaining toward increased funding for e-prescribing solutions on a global scale, incentivized programs for adaption of EHR & e-prescribing, rise of medical errors and more will drive the growth of the market to a certain extent.

The improvement in the IT sector has given rise to many prominent services in the EHR services which leads to an ease of access for e-prescribing services on a larger scale. Furthermore, the rise of a global pandemic and the incredible aftermath will call for a universally accepted method of prescriptions which will save time and efforts for easy disposal of medicines and thereby, propel the footprint of the global E-prescribing solution market. However, the high additional costs associated with the technology and the lack of expertise in IT will hinder the growth of the market to a certain extent.

Request Your Free Sample Report of E-Prescription Solutions Market @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/e-prescription-solutions-market

(The free sample of this report is readily available on request).

Our Free Sample Report Includes:

2020 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis

COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis Included

225+ Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research)

Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Request

2020 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends

Includes Updated List of table & figures

Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Facts and Factors research methodology

(Note: The sample of this report is updated with COVID-19 impact analysis before delivery)

Key Questions Answered in this Report

1) What was the pre and post-business impact of COVID-19 on the E-Prescription Solutions Market?

2) What is the market size, share of the E-Prescription Solutions Market?

3) Who are the top market players in E-Prescription Solutions Market?

4) What will be the future market of the E-Prescription Solutions Market?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product, by types, end-user, applications, segments, and geography

Competitive Landscape – Top key vendors and other prominent vendors

Inquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/e-prescription-solutions-market

(You may enquire a report quote OR available discount offers to our sales team before purchase.)

E-Prescription Solutions Market: Industry Major Market Players

Cerner Corporation

Athenahealth

RelayHealth LLC

Henry Schein

To know an additional revised 2020 list of market players, request a sample report: https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/e-prescription-solutions-market

Market Dynamics

The advent of EHR implementation across various medical institutes will help e-prescribing solutions ease the business. Corporations such as Cerner Corporation based in the U.S Corporation integrated their EHR platform with telehealth abilities which further helped their users access better patient care from home. Additionally, eClinicalWorks integrated their EHR systems with e-visits capabilities which let consumers hold virtual patient care. Such collaborative advancements have been ensuring the implementation of e-prescribing solutions and promoting EHR services in tandem.

The E-Prescribing Solution Market can be divided into services and solutions on the basis of components. The solution sub-segment can be further divided into integrated and standalone solutions and the service sub-segment can be divided among support and maintenance, network, implementation, and training services. The solution subcategory is expected to occupy a larger market share due to the functionality and usability in the untapped sector. The E-Prescribing Solution Market can be further broken down into on-premises solutions and web/cloud-based solutions on the basis of mode of delivery. The web/cloud-based segment accounts for the larger market share owing to the quick solutions and practicality. Larger organizations opt for on-premises solutions for similar groundwork.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/buynow/su/e-prescription-solutions-market

Global E-Prescribing Solutions Market: Segmentation

The global e-prescription solutions market is segregated based on components, mode of delivery, end-users, and region.

On the basis of components, the market can be divided into solutions and services. The solution sub-segment can be further divided into integrated and standalone solutions and the service sub-segment can be divided among support and maintenance, network, implementation, and training services. The solution segment holds the larger market share owing to a rise in undiscovered opportunities in the sector. However, the service sector will witness the highest growing CAGR during the forecast period. On the basis of mode of delivery, the market can be divided into on-premises solutions and web/cloud-based solutions. Web/Cloud-based solutions account for the major market share owing to low operating costs for a range of medical practicing institutions and hospitals, the ease of usability along rapid response systems. However, for larger healthcare organizations, on-premises solutions are preferred. On the basis of end-users, the market can be divided into hospitals, pharmacies & home-based solutions. Hospitals account for the largest market share owing to an increased implementation in the sector. However, an over-change from hand-written prescription to e-prescription will take longer than expected as the current systems do not support the requirement as needed by the current workflow.

Request Customized Copy of Report @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/e-prescription-solutions-market

(We customize your report according to your research need. Ask our sales team for report customization.)

North America Is Expected To Witness The Highest Growing CAGR In The Region

North America is expected to occupy the highest market share in terms of revenue generation due to a potential rise in spending by local government and authoritative bodies coupled with flush monetary benefits. A recent trend indicated additional spending on implementing EHR systems across the region which will further make the usability of e-prescribing solutions an optimal task. Furthermore, national policies aimed at reducing prescription errors along with the outreach potential will drive the market footprint in the region.

Europe will witness the second-largest market growth due to the proactive approach taken by the EU.

Browse the full “E-Prescription Solutions Market By Component (Solutions & Services), By Mode Of Delivery (On-Premises & Web/Cloud-based), By End-User (Hospitals, Pharmacies, & Home-based), and By Regions: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2020 – 2026” report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/e-prescription-solutions-market

The global e-prescription solution market is segmented as follows:

Global E-Prescribing Solutions Market: By Component Segment Analysis

Solutions Integrated Solutions Standalone Solutions

Services Support and Maintenance Network Implementation Training



Global E-Prescribing Solutions Market: By Mode Of Delivery Segment Analysis

On-Premises Solutions

Web/Cloud-based Solutions

Global E-Prescribing Solutions Market: By End-User Segment Analysis

Hospitals

Pharmacies

Home-based

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the key factors driving Global E-Prescribing Solutions Market expansions?

The major factors driving the growth of the market in terms of revenue generation are an increased adaption of EHR solutions, rise in government spending for adaptability of the E-prescription market, stringent regulations regarding hand-written prescriptions, and the aftermath of the global pandemic among others.

What will be the value of the Global E-Prescribing Solutions Market during 2021- 2026?

According to Facts and Factors, global demand for the global E-prescription solution market is expected to generate revenue of around USD 4.38 Billion by end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of around 23.5% between 2021 and 2026.

Which region will make notable contributions to the Global E-Prescribing Solutions Market in terms of revenue?

Factors such as increased government pressure in implementing EHR solutions coupled with increased spending and monetary benefits will drive the market in the largest capacity in the region of North America.

KEY REPORT POINTERS & HIGHLIGHTS:

Statistically Validated Analysis of Historical, Current, and Projected Industry Trends with Authenticated Market Sizes Information and Data in terms of Value and Volume, wherever applicable

Direct and Indirect Factors that Impacted the Industry as well Projected Rationales expected to affect the industry going forward

Micro, Meso, Macro, and In-Depth Analysis of Technically relevant and Commercially viable Segments and Sub-segments of the Market

Historical and Projected Company / Vendor / OEM / Supplier Market Shares, Competitive Landscape, and Player Positioning Data

Historical and Current Demand (Consumption) and Supply (Production) Scenarios as well as Projected Supply-Demand Scenario Analysis

Detailed List of Key Buyers and End-Users (Consumers) analyzed as per Regions and Applications

Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis along with Horizontal and Vertical Integration Scenarios

Manufacturing and Production Cost Structure Analysis including Labor Cost, Raw Material Expenses, and Other Manufacturing Expenses, wherever relevant

Overview of Key Marketing Strategies and Key Sales Channels Adopted in the Market

Related Reports:

Orthopedic Implants Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/orthopedic-implants-market

Breast Cancer Treatment Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/breast-cancer-treatment-market

Fabry Disease Treatment Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/fabry-disease-treatment-market

Surgical Sponge Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/surgical-sponge-market

Healthcare in IT Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/healthcare-in-it-market

About Facts & Factors (FnF Research):

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fnfresearch

Follow Us Twitter: https://twitter.com/fnfresearch

Contact Us:

Facts & Factors

USA: +1-347-989-3985

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com

Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com