Slinger Bag Serves Up South Africa Distribution Deal

Tennis Innovator and Disruptor Partners with The Golf Racket Pty Ltd

in Five Year Exclusive Deal

BALTIMORE, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Slinger Bag (OTCQB: SLBG ), a sports brand focused on innovating game improvement equipment for all ball sports with an initial focus on the global tennis market, has today announced its launch into the South African market via a five-year exclusive distribution partnership with The Golf Racket Pty Ltd. The Golf Racket Pty Ltd, has been in business for over 20 years, and is the leading tennis and golf distribution company in South Africa. It represents some of Tennis’ biggest brands, such as Wilson, and has strong ties and significant history in the entire South African tennis community and market.

Under the terms of the new partnership, The Golf Racket Pty Ltd. will be exclusive distributor of the game-changing, Slinger Bag tennis ball launcher in South Africa, and is committed to US$4M in cumulative consumer sales. Slinger Bag will be on sale to tennis fans in South Africa from Summer 2021.

South Africa is one of the world’s most populous countries and tennis is one of the most popular participatory sports. Played in all nine provinces, tennis has around 5 million fans in South Africa, is ranked No. 1 in Africa and has over 20,000 registered members. Notable players include Kevin Anderson (with a career high singles ranking of # 5 in 2016), and former pros Amanda Coetzer (with a career high singles ranking of # 3 in 1997), Johan Kriek and Kevin Curren.

The new deal is the latest in a long line of Slinger Bag distribution agreements in nearly 50 countries including key global tennis markets such France, Germany, Australia, New Zealand, India, Japan, UK & Ireland, Switzerland, GGC markets, Singapore, Malaysia, Bulgaria, Greece, Morocco, Russia and all four Scandinavian markets.

The Slinger Bag ball launcher has taken the international tennis industry by storm since launching in Spring 2020, receiving widespread acclaim in the process. Slinger Bag enables tennis enthusiasts to get out on court to play at any time without the need to find a playing partner - whether that be at their club, local park, on their driveway or in any other available open space. Slinger is designed to be lightweight, wheeled like a trolley bag and easily transported in the trunk of the smallest saloon or sedan car.

This proprietary design empowers players to set up and start launching balls within minutes, to control both the launch speed and the frequency of the balls using two customizable dials and vary the angle of elevation to suit groundstrokes, lobs or even, in the Ball Boy mode, to practice serves. Slinger Bag is lightweight at 15kg/33 lbs. and multi-functional, holding racquets and other gear, 72 tennis balls, and has pockets for storing wallets, keys, towel and a water bottle and is impressively affordable.

Of the new distribution agreement, The Golf Racket Pty Ltd’s CEO, Brett Summers says, “We are so excited for the opportunity to represent Slinger in South Africa, and add it to our suite of strong tennis brands. We have been watching the rapid growth around the world and look forward to offering the South African Tennis public an amazing, high quality, portable tennis ball launcher at a very affordable price. In a dynamic South African market which is experiencing high growth, we believe the innovation that Slinger is adding to the global tennis market will be snapped up due to their game improvement technologies, moreover its portability, ease of use and quite frankly cool look, feel and multi-functional storage ability, will make a Slinger a must-have accessory for not only every coach, but hopefully every serious tennis player in our market."

Mike Ballardie, CEO of Slinger Bag says, “We couldn’t have a better partner for the South African market. The Golf Racket Pty ‘gets’ our product and its potential and has second-to-none experience and success in this market. I look forward to a fruitful partnership as we help grow Slinger sales as well as overall tennis participation in South Africa.”

The Slinger Bag is available to order now - to find out more about Slinger Bag, visit https://slingerbag.com.

About The Golf Racket Pty Ltd: The Golf Racket is the leading distributor of Tennis products in South Africa and has been in business for more than 20 years. The company represents some of Tennis’ biggest brands, such as Wilson, and has strong ties and significant history in the entire South African Tennis Community and market.

About Slinger Bag®: Slinger® is a new sports brand focused on delivering innovative, game improvement technologies and equipment across all Ball Sport categories. With the vision to become a next-generation sports consumer products company, Slinger® enhances the skill and enjoyment levels of players of all ages and abilities. Slinger® is initially focused on building its brand within the global Tennis market, through its Slinger® Tennis Ball Launcher and Accessories. Slinger Bag® has underpinned its proof of concept with over $200M of retail value in global distribution agreements since the Spring of 2020. Led by CEO Mike Ballardie (former Prince CEO and Wilson EMEA racquet sports executive) Slinger® is now primed to continue to disrupt what are traditional global markets with its patented, highly transportable and affordable Slinger® Launcher.

