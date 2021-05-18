Global Precision Agriculture Market Is Expected to Reach $7.8 Billion, At 14.9 % CAGR: AMR

Portland, OR , May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global precision agriculture market is expected to hit $7.8 billion by 2022, registering a CAGR of 14.9% from 2016 to 2022. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

Increase in adoption of smart phones, rise in use of cloud technology, and booming population across the world drive the growth of the global precision agriculture market. On the other hand, lack of awareness about precision agriculture products and huge investment required for precision agriculture equipment impede the growth to some extent. However, high-end advancements in technology are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Covid-19 scenario-

The outbreak of the pandemic led to distorted agricultural activities across the world, which in turn gave way to decreased demand for advanced farming techniques, thereby impacting the global precision agriculture market negatively.

However, as the restrictions have loosened off in most countries and mass rollout of vaccination has been initiated by several government bodies, the market is expected to recoup soon.

The global precision agriculture market is analyzed across technology, component, and geography. Based on technology, the GPS segment contributed to the highest share in 2016 and is expected to lead the trail by 2022. The GIS segment, on the other hand, would register the fastest CAGR of 15.7% from 2016 to 2022.

Based on component, the hardware segment accounted for the major share in 2016 and is projected to rule the roost by the end of 2022. Simultaneously, the software segment would grow at the fastest CAGR of 15% during the forecast period.

Based on region, North America generated the highest share in 2016 and is anticipated to dominate by 2022. At the same time, the region across Asia-Pacific would register the fastest CAGR throughout the forecast period. The other two regions covered in the study include Europe and LAMEA.

The key market players analyzed in the global precision agriculture market report include Trimble Navigation Limited, Deere & Company, Monsanto Company, and AGCO Corporation. These market players have incorporated several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to brace their stand in the industry.

