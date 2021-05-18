Theratechnologies to Participate in Virtual Fireside Chat With Canaccord Genuity on May 20, 2021

English French

MONTREAL, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Theratechnologies Inc. (Theratechnologies) (TSX: TH) (NASDAQ: THTX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies, today announced that Paul Levesque, President and Chief Executive Officer will participate in a virtual fireside chat hosted by Edward Nash at Canaccord Genuity on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. ET.



The live webcast will be available at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2332/40747 . The live and archived webcast link will also be available in the ‘News’ section of the Company’s website.

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies (TSX: TH) (NASDAQ: THTX) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies addressing unmet medical needs. Further information about Theratechnologies is available on the Company's website at www.theratech.com , on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov .





For media inquiries:

Denis Boucher

Vice-President, Communications and Corporate Affairs

514-336-7800

For investor inquiries:

Leah Gibson

Senior Director, Investor Relations

ir@theratech.com

617-356-1009