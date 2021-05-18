Global Smart Learning Market Predicted to Garner Significant Revenue of $74,179.1 Million at a CAGR of 19.2% till 2026 – Exclusive COVID-19 Impact Analysis [300 pages] Report by Research Dive

New York, USA, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The latest report by Research Dive states that the global smart learning market is set to gain revenue of $74,179.1 million at a steady CAGR of 19.2% from 2019-2026.

Market Dynamics

Contexts contain the interactions between trainers, environment and learners. Hence, smart learning and education tools can be believed to be educating platforms providing proper support in the exact place at exact time based on learners’ requirements.

Segmental Analysis

The report divides the market into various segments – by component, learning type, and end user.

Software Component Sub-segment to Dominate the Market

The software component experienced significant growth at a CAGR of 19.6% in the forecast period. This is due to many organizations working with efficient enterprise resource planning systems (ERPS) to ensure the smooth management process of both the staff and students.

Asynchronous Learning Sub-segment to Hold Highest Share

The smart learning market is predicted to garner revenue of $37,905.5 million by 2026. This type of learning method is beneficial in ways that it holds complete control and allows the process to be carried out both offline as well as online.

Technical advancements and implementation of AR/VR in smart learning is expected to create enormous investment opportunities in the smart learning market

Enterprise Sub-segment to Gain Prominence

The enterprise sub-segment experienced a rise in CAGR OF 21.5% in the forecast period which was credited to the increasing number of small, medium and large learning tools. These are used to train the employees remotely no matter what the location and it also allows them to access the material necessary without any hassles. This initiated the growth of the market.

Regional Analysis

The North American Market is expected to witness a surge in revenue from $5,824.0 million in 2018 to over $21,957.0 million in 2026 at a steady CAGR of 18.0%. The use of newly improved yet innovative smart learning products has led to it’s growth in the market.

Key Players of the Market

As per the report, some of the noteworthy brands working on helping the market grow further are:



• IBM

• Saba Software

• Cornerstone

• McGraw-Hill

• Blackboard Inc

• Adobe

• Microsoft

• Pearson

• SMART Technologies ULC

• SAP

• Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd

• Alphabet

For instance, in April 2021, SMART Technologies is a leader in educational technology with an experience of 30 years. It recently won an award for the best SMART Learning Suite (SLS) software.

The report mentions numerous factors of all the crucial market players that are active in the market. Some features such as financial performance, present strategic plans, product file, developments and SWOT scrutiny are also included in the report.

