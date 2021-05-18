SO’BiO étic® Offers Organic and Natural Brightening Skincare Products that Help Reduce Visible Signs of Aging

PALM BEACH, FL, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The first visible signs of aging is alarming.

You start seeing sun spots on your skin or experience dry and itchy skin.

Don’t worry!

SO’BiO étic®, the No. 1 brand in France for organic and natural skincare and hair products, has brought its Pour une Peau Parfaite, or For Perfect Skin, product line to America. Pour une Peau Parfaite is a simple skincare routine based on the sacred lotus flower from Vietnam, which is known to help against the first visible signs of aging.

“In today’s society, there are a lot factors that contribute to accelerated signs of aging,” said Sabrina Vincent, Area Director of the Americas for Léa Nature, the French parent company of SO’BiO étic®. “Fatigue, stress, pollution, hormonal imbalances, and a poor lifestyle can fast forward the aging of your skin.”

Sabrina Vincent recommends SO’BiO étic’s® four-step treatment protocol to decrease the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

“Cleanse. Correct. Moisturize. Enhance,” said Sabrina Vincent, adding that SO’BiO étic’s® Pour une Peau Parfaite offers women all four steps for turning back the clock.”

You can find Pour une Peau Parfaite on Walmart.com:

Organic cleansing foam to clean your delicate skin

Organic Tone Correcting Serum to improve skin texture

Organic Brightening Moisturizing Cream to plump up your skin

Organic Hydrating Day Cream for a zero defect mission

Walmart.com also carries the following product lines:

Pur Bamboo, which eliminates impurities and purifies the skin.

Précieux Argan Peaux Matures, which is ideal for mature skin.

Hydra Aloe Vera, which deeply hydrates the skin.

SO’BiO étic® shampoos & conditioners

“We have developed affordable, organic skincare products that women of all ages can use every day,” Sabrina Vincent said. “We don’t use parabens, glycol, silicones, PEG, nanoparticles, or chemical filters in our skincare and hair care products.”

Sabrina Vincent emphasized that SO’BiO étic® is committed to both developing healthy skincare products and acting socially responsible as a company.

SO’BiO étic® uses eco-friendly packaging, donates 1 percent of its turnover to the “1% for the Planet” organization, which supports environmental projects around the world, and does not test its products on animals.

SO’BiO étic® is certified by both Ecocert, the European certification standard for organic products, and COSMOS ORGANIC, which is the organic label of more than 22,000 products in 70 countries.

“Today’s consumers are looking for healthier options and they want to support companies with values that they support,” Sabrina Vincent said. “SO’BiO étic’s® affordable and organic skincare and hair products are for today’s consumers.”

For more information or to purchase skincare and beauty products from SO’BiO étic®, visit Walmart.com.

Attachments