Regarding New Prices for Natural Gas Transmission Services

On 18 May 2021 the Board of Amber Grid approved the prices for natural gas transmission services that will come into effect from 1 January 2022. The prices, approved by the Board of Amber Grid, were presented to The National Energy Regulatory Council for approbation.

