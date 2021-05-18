Global Email Encryption Market Share Will Reach USD 15 Billion by 2026: Facts & Factors

New York, NY, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “Email Encryption Market By Component (Solution and Services), By Type (End-to-end Encryption, Hybrid, Client-plugins, and Gateway), By Deployment Mode (On-premises and Cloud-based), By Industry Verticals (Healthcare, BSFI, Government and Public Services, Energy & Utilities, Manufacturing & Retail, Telecom & ITI, and Others), By Industry Size (Large Enterprises & SME’s), and By Region: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2020 – 2026”.

“According to the research report, the global Email Encryption Market was estimated at USD 4.68 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 15 Billion by 2026. The Global Email Encryption Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.4% from 2021 to 2026”.

Email Encryption Market: Key Market Insights Overview

The drive for complete security measures as emails are being contextualized for all forms of communication in small and big firms alike has always been vital since the boom of the internet. The global email encryption market is driven by a litany of factors credited towards an increase in cloud-based solutions, stringent policy regulations, and increased regard for data privacy.

Data privacy is a grey area among several lawmakers across government bodies all over the world. However, as technological advancements are being progressed, security threats such as BEC & phishing scams, earmarked malware charges, fear of financial losses, and escalated spoofing practices have risen. To counter the following, a general spike in email encryption software and services has been observed as the technology advances to get superior.

Key Questions Answered in this Report

1) What were the pre and post-business impacts of COVID-19 on the Email Encryption Market?

2) What is the market size, share of the Email Encryption Market?

3) Who are the top market players in the Email Encryption Market?

4) What will be the future market of the Email Encryption Market?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product, by types, end-user, applications, segments, and geography

Competitive Landscape – Top key vendors and other prominent vendors

Email Encryption Market: Industry Major Market Players

Zix Corporations

Microsoft Corporation

CISCO systems

Entrust Inc

Proofpoint

BAE Systems

Trend Micro

Market Dynamics

A large number of service providers in the email encryption space along with the increased intensity of phishing emails and significant changes are being implemented in order to keep the market a highly competitive industry. Intense research and development are being followed across all the major players in the market. However, collaborations such as WireWheel, a tech firm that deals with data privacy services, and Virtru, a tech firm that provides data protection solutions paved the way to help consumers across the globe understand the manner in which data is collected, processed & shared. Such joint reforms are often seen with tech firms processing a common goal with the collective firepower.

The deployment segment can be broken down into on-premises solutions & cloud-based solutions. The cloud-based solution accounts for the largest market share in the segment due to the ease of convenience of rapid services over the internet. Services can be rendered, stationed, and continued all from a single point of contact to and fro. The services are provided through Managed Security Service (MSS) analyst who provides remote assistance and produces service reports in the instance of skeptical activities.

The industry verticals are categorized into Healthcare, BSFI, Government and public services, Energy & Utilities, Manufacturing & Retail, Telecom & ITI, and others. From which, BSFI and IT & Telecom industries account for the highest growth CAGR in this sector owing to the large deck of public information on board. Over the years, the industry has witnessed a huge growth of stolen data leaked on the Internet in the form of personally identifiable information (PII) and electronic health records (EHR) as IT services are provided. The BSFI and IT & Telecom industries have become the most susceptible to cypher attacks as email encryption has become a viable service in order to provide a protective layer between the hackers and the dearth of data.

North America Region Dominates the Global Email Encryption Market

North American region, especially the United States of America had an early head start diving in the depth of encryption technology. And as such the region has developed the most sophisticated tools to deal with threats related to the latter. The economic advantage coupled with the major geographic and geopolitical stance with a lavish amount of revenue spent on research and development, partnerships and acquisitions, and mergers with similar technological firms, the North American region is expected to witness the highest growth CAGR in the space over the forecast period.

The global email encryption market is segmented as follows:

Global Email Encryption Market: By Component Segment Analysis

Solution

Services Training & Education Support & Maintenance



Global Email Encryption Market: By Type Segment Analysis

End-to-end Email encryption

Hybrid

Client-plugins

Gateway

Global Email Encryption Market: By Deployment Mode Segment Analysis

On-premises

Cloud-based

Global Email Encryption Market: By Industry Vertical Segment Analysis

Healthcare

BSFI

Government and public services

Energy & Utilities

Manufacturing & Retail

Telecom & ITI

Others

Frequently Asked Questions

Which regions account for the highest market share in the global email encryption market?

North America is estimated to account for the highest market share in the email encryption market due to the early adaptability and ease of access.

What are the major drivers in the global email encryption market?

The major driving factors for the global email encryption market can be attributed to BEC scams & phishing, rise in demand for cloud-based services, and increase in targeted malware attacks along with rising of concerns regarding data privacy issues.

KEY REPORT POINTERS & HIGHLIGHTS:

Statistically Validated Analysis of Historical, Current, and Projected Industry Trends with Authenticated Market Sizes Information and Data in terms of Value and Volume, wherever applicable

Direct and Indirect Factors that Impacted the Industry as well Projected Rationales expected to affect the industry going forward

Micro, Meso, Macro, and In-Depth Analysis of Technically relevant and Commercially viable Segments and Sub-segments of the Market

Historical and Projected Company / Vendor / OEM / Supplier Market Shares, Competitive Landscape, and Player Positioning Data

Historical and Current Demand (Consumption) and Supply (Production) Scenarios as well as Projected Supply-Demand Scenario Analysis

Detailed List of Key Buyers and End-Users (Consumers) analyzed as per Regions and Applications

Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis along with Horizontal and Vertical Integration Scenarios

Manufacturing and Production Cost Structure Analysis including Labor Cost, Raw Material Expenses, and Other Manufacturing Expenses, wherever relevant

Overview of Key Marketing Strategies and Key Sales Channels Adopted in the Market

