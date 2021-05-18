First Julpad Token Launch to hold on May 19 with African Cryptocurrency exchange, Quidax

LAGOS, Nigeria, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cryptocurrency exchange Quidax has announced that it will be launching its ecosystem token, QDX, on JulSwap's launchpad Julpad on May 19, 2021 at 10 am (UTC). QDX will be the first exchange token to launch on Julpad.



The exchange had recently revealed that it was evolving from its African-focused strategy towards a global strategy that will position it to become the global home of BEP20 tokens. Quidax also announced a partnership with JulSwap, one of the biggest decentralized exchanges (DEX) in the Binance Smart Chain Ecosystem.

Quidax revealed on Twitter that the QDX private sale had sold out within 10 minutes. According to Quidax CEO Buchi Okoro, the speed of the private sale showed how enthusiastic the community is towards QDX. "The record sale of the private allocation shows the enthusiasm towards QDX and our transition towards becoming the home of BEP20 tokens," he added. The private sale was the first phase of the token launch, with 3% of the total QDX supply made available to strategic partners and early community members.

To keep everyone updated on the token launch, Quidax will be hosting two AMA sessions on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. The sessions will be held on the JustLiquidity telegram channel and the QDX telegram channel. Both will feature Quidax CEO, Buchi Okoro and JulSwap CEO, Tobias Graf to answer any questions about the token and how to get it.

Quidax has also partnered with leading blockchain analysis firm Chainalysis to provide transparency and reduce fraud cases within its ecosystem. Chainalysis has a track record of helping cryptocurrency platforms assess risk, safeguard against illicit transactions, and protect their reputations with superior Anti-Money Laundering (AML) solutions. Quidax will be able to leverage Chainalysis solutions to optimize its platform.

About Quidax

Quidax aims to be the home of BEP20, giving anyone access to tokens on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC), as well as popular cryptocurrencies. Apart from instant exchange services, Quidax enables OTC trading and gives fintech companies the tools to offer cryptocurrency services to their customers through a dedicated API. Quidax was officially launched in 2018 and has processed over $3 billion in transactions. Quidax also has a global appeal with over 400,000 customers in more than 70 countries.

