Panorays Named 2021 Winner of “Cutting Edge in Security Ratings”

NEW YORK, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Panorays, a rapidly growing provider of third-party security risk management, today announced it has been named the winner of the 2021 Cyber Defense Magazine InfoSec Awards in the category of “Cutting Edge in Security Ratings.”



The 9th Annual InfoSec Awards winners were announced during the virtual RSA Conference, and award winners were determined by a panel of leading independent information security experts. Last year, Panorays won an InfoSec Award for “Most Innovative Third-Party Risk Management (TPRM) solution.”

“We are extremely proud and honored to be recognized as a winner in the Cutting Edge Security Ratings category,” said Matan Or-El, CEO of Panorays. “It is fitting that Panorays won an award for security ratings this year, and an award for third-party risk management last year, because our solution combines the best of both. Receiving this accolade shows we are on the right path to enabling organizations and vendors to quickly and securely do business together. It is a testament to all the hard work, determination and effort put in by everybody at Panorays to ensure that organizations are effectively assessing, managing and protecting against third-party security risk. ”

“We scoured the globe looking for cybersecurity innovators that could make a huge difference and potentially help turn the tide against the exponential growth in cyber crime. Panorays is absolutely worthy of this coveted award and consideration for deployment in your environment,” said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

Because of recent significant supply chain data breaches, organizations from every industry are realizing that comprehensive third-party security risk management is essential. Panorays’ innovative security ratings provide a level of accuracy that is unrivaled. Its uniqueness is driven from a combination of automated, dynamic security questionnaires with external attack surface assessments and business context, which together provide a rapid, accurate view of supplier risk. Ratings can be viewed anytime, and companies receive real-time alerts when security changes occur at a supplier.



The award is another milestone for Panorays in 2021, as the company was recently named a Strong Performer in The Forrester New Wave™: Cybersecurity Risk Ratings Platforms, Q1 2021 evaluation.



About Panorays

Panorays is a rapidly growing provider of third-party security risk management software, offered as a SaaS-based platform. The company serves enterprise and mid-market customers primarily in North America, the UK and the EU, and has been adopted by leading banking, insurance, financial services and healthcare organizations, among others. Headquartered in New York and Israel, with offices around the world, Panorays is funded by numerous international investors, including Aleph VC, Oak HC/FT, Imperva Co-Founder Amichai Shulman and former CEO of Palo Alto Networks Lane Bess. Visit us at www.panorays.com .

About Cyber Defense Magazine

With over 5 Million monthly readers and growing, and thousands of pages of searchable online infosec content, Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of IT Security information for B2B and B2G with our sister magazine Cyber Security Magazine for B2C. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.

