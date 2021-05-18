Progressive Care Announces Record Earnings and Revenue for Three Months Ended March 31, 2021

MIAMI, FL, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Progressive Care Inc. (OTCQB:RXMD) (“Progressive Care” or the “Company”), a personalized healthcare services and technology company, is pleased to announce the filing of the Company’s financial performance data setting new revenue and earnings records for the three months ended March 31, 2021.



“Our first quarter results exceeded expectations, driven by COVID-19 testing service demand and continued strong growth in third-party administrative services performed for 340B covered entities,” commented Alan Jay Weisberg, CEO and Chairman of Progressive Care, “Our ClearMetrX data analytics platform is nearing completion and we expect to see business come online from pharmacies and medical practices over coming quarters.”

Financial Highlights for Quarter Ended March 31, 2021

Consolidated revenue for the quarter was $9.6 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 6% compared to Q1 2020

Adjusted EBITDA of $141 thousand, an increase of over $780k over the adjusted EBITDA from Q1 2020

Break even in cash flow from operating activities during Q1 2021

Increased cash position to over $2.4 million from December 31, 2020

Prescriptions filled during Q1 totaled approximately 116,000, representing a year-over-year decrease of 12% compared to Q1 2020

340B revenue contribution was approximately $724k, up 264% on a year-over-year basis when compared to Q1 2020

Revenues associated with COVID testing totaled approximately $550k for the quarter

Cecile Munnik, CFO stated, “We project that our testing services will remain at or above our present levels and expect to benefit from ongoing testing and vaccinations as travel restrictions are lifted. The rapid test model has proven to be very profitable. To capitalize on this proven model, we are looking to expand our testing to other illnesses, including STDs, testing for various allergies, woman’s health and more. Some of the tests will require our pharmacies to get additional licensing. Our compliance team is working diligently on getting all the regulatory information so we can put into action our ultimate goal to have a hybrid model that offers both Lab and Pharmacy services under one roof.”

Operational Highlights for Quarter Ended March 31, 2021

New Company record for Q1 performance in terms of both revenues and earnings

Expanded COVID-19 Rapid Testing to 7 days a week thereby maximizing our hours of operations

Completed relocations of PharmCo 901 and PharmCo 1103, providing expanded growth potential and access to a wider base of customers and providers

Expanded number of contracts for 340B pharmacy dispensing and TPA services

Received approval to administer Covid-19 vaccines to customers

Management notes that the 12% year-over-year decline in filled prescriptions was attributable to downtime related to relocation of pharmacy operations for PharmCo 901 and PharmCo 1103, and the implementation of a new pharmacy software platform. PharmCo 901 was moved from its former location at North Miami Beach to its new expanded 11,000 sq.ft location at Hallandale Beach, which necessitated a temporary closure of the North Miami Beach location prior to the opening of operations at Hallandale Beach. PharmCo 1103 was moved from a small location in Orlando to a much larger, 4,000 sq.ft location.

Management believes these factors represent temporary obstacles and anticipate that volume will pick back up during the remainder of 2021. Furthermore, the new locations for both PharmCo 901 and 1103 are expansions that we expect will allow for organic growth in core pharmacy operations. In conclusion, Mr. Weisberg added, “We believe that Q1 2021 has been a promising start to accomplishing each of the Company’s goals. As we progress through the year, it will be important to keep our management team’s vision for Progressive Care in mind. The healthier we make our patients, the more successful our business will be, and we will not lose sight of that vision, with the added goal of enhancing and creating more value for our shareholders.”

