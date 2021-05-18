Luke Goss to Release First Complete Art Collection Minted as NFTs

The collection will be exhibited at Honeypot, 212 West 12th Street in Los Angeles, CA 90015 on May 21, 2021 from 7:00 pm to 10:00 pm PST.



LOS ANGELES, California, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BPN Capital Group is pleased to announce that Luke Goss, a musician, actor, and writer is unveiling his first collection of 18 pieces of original artwork, adding painting to his lengthy artistic resume. But that is not the only first that Goss's new collection will be making – it will also be the first collection to be released entirely backed by non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

The collection, “LOVE and FAITH” marks a bold new direction for Goss. "Painting was a new frontier for me as an artist, and part of the fun was breaking new ground," Goss said. "When I first learned about NFTs and how they can establish a stronger connection between the art and the people who appreciate it, I knew that was another pioneering space I had to be involved with."

The collection will be exhibited, personally lit, and arranged by the artist himself at Honeypot, 212 West 12th Street in Los Angeles, CA 90015 on May 21, 2021 from 7:00 pm to 10:00 pm PST.

“As a foundation in our society, never before has LOVE and FAITH been needed more.” - Luke Goss

Those who purchase NFTs associated with the collection will also receive a Museum Quality Serigraph hand signed and numbered by the artist. The NFT represents ownership of the Museum Quality Serigraph produced by the artist as a tangible representation of his work. Goss will also be personally composing and performing the background music for the NFT as well. Christie’s is currently consulting with BPN to auction Goss’s collection.

There will be two additional events upcoming to celebrate Goss’ Collection. The First of the two events is called “Art Appreciation” where the top 100 bidders will be invited to personally spend time with the Artist and the Collection, and the second of the two events, is called “Giving Thanks” to which we will invite 100 randomly selected bidders. In both Events the bidders will have the opportunity to meet the artist in person. Luke Goss and BPN will also be present at both events and at the third Event, to present to the charities of their choice their thanks for the global contributions they have made and receive donations from both BPN and Luke Goss.

The tokenization of Goss's collection, currently valued at $411 million, will be managed by BPN Capital Group. BPN Capital Group is managing the tokenization of other hard assets as well, including a $112.5 million emerald, a 1-billion-dollar piece of land in Manila Philippines, and a commercial rental property in the iconic SLS Lux Brickell building in Miami.

"Luke's collection is a prime example of the type of real-world assets that NFTs represent," said Ed Rodriguez, CEO of BPN Capital Group. "By tokenizing this collection, we can democratize ownership of these extremely valuable works of art. And pairing their stake with a serigraph of Luke's work makes blockchain and NFTS feel real and tangible.

"We see this project as a way to bridge the art world and the blockchain space in a meaningful way that resonates with everyone – not just amongst the tech community or art elites," Rodriguez added.

About Luke Goss

Luke Goss began his artistic career as the drummer of 1980s UK-based band Bros. During their touring years, Bros became one of the most well-known bands in the UK, making them the youngest performers to headline and sellout Webley Stadium.

Goss has written several books landing him on the London Times Bestsellers list, he is also an accomplished actor, producer, and director. He has appeared in stage musicals, including Grease, and major motion pictures, including Blade II and Hellboy 2: The Golden Army. He received accolades for his work in the 2019 award winning documentary covering the reuniting of brothers performing for the first time in 25 years to a 2-night sold out success in London’s iconic O2 Arena. Bros remains a force in the music industry.

About BPN Capital Group

BPN Capital Group is a DeFi multi-service Firm powered by a network of professionals and Blockchain and NFT technology. The company is dedicated to developing real-world use cases for revolutionary Blockchain technology, including the tokenization of hard assets for improved lending and investing.

Founded in May 2019, BPN Capital Group has held that Blockchain and NFT technology is highly beneficial but underutilized due to lack of accessibility and real-world use cases. It is BPN Capital Group's mission to solve that problem and help lay the groundwork for the mass adoption of Blockchain solutions in the business world. It does so through hard asset tokenization, commercial lending, and a referral agent membership program.

