Jupiter Welcomes Craig Simmons as Head of People

SAN MATEO, Calif., May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jupiter , the global leader in climate analytics for resilience and risk management, announced today it had added Craig Simmons as the company’s Head of People. In his new role, Simmons will champion Jupiter’s employee-focused culture and evolution of the company’s human resources functions, employee relations, training & development, career planning, communications, and employee benefits.



“Craig is joining Jupiter at a pivotal moment for Silicon Valley companies, with competition for talent as fierce as it’s ever been amid growing concerns about the social value of leading technology companies,” said Rich Sorkin, CEO of Jupiter. “Craig is also a well-known global champion of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, Access and Opportunity, and I look forward to his support as our company and industry evolve.”

Craig brings to Jupiter more than 25 years of leadership in human resources, legal, compensation & benefits, organizational development, employee relations, internal communications, and strategic planning and implementation. Most recently, Craig was the Chief – Human Evolution / Chief People Officer for Oh My Green/Garten. Prior to Oh My Green/Garten, Craig was the Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) at Oakwood Worldwide, where he led a global HR transformation of the company. He was also a member of the Oakwood Executive Committee, and led internal communications and employee wellness initiatives.

“Climate change is the foremost challenge of the coming decades, and I’m eager to help strengthen Jupiter’s culture as the company works with businesses and public institutions to prepare for this impending reality,” Simmons said. “Culture is an essential, sometimes-overlooked component of high-performing organizations, and we use it to strengthen Jupiter’s position as a leader in the industry.”

Simmons is a licensed labor and employment attorney and earned a Juris Doctor (JD) from the University of San Francisco School of Law, a master’s degree (MA) from Georgetown University and a bachelor’s degree (BA) from the University of Southern California. He served on community non-profit boards, and has been an active volunteer and mentor for law and business school students.

About Jupiter

