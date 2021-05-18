Media Advisory: Glenroy, Inc. and Walex Products Company announce availability of industry-leading recyclable stand-up pouch for household products market

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis., May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glenroy® Inc., a leading sustainable flexible packaging company, and Walex Products Company, a global leader in the commercial and consumer odor control markets, have announced the availability of its industry-first recyclable stand-up pouch for the residential septic tank treatment market.



As part of the Glenroy Sustainable Packaging portfolio, this innovative and eco-friendly pouch qualifies for the How2Recycle® store drop-off label program. Consumers that purchase the Bio-Active Septic Tank Treatment pods in the recyclable pouch can simply return the clean, empty pouch to any retail store with a plastic bag recycling bin (find a store drop-off location near you).

“Walex takes tremendous pride in developing products that are biodegradable and eco-friendly,” said Bill Williams, President of Walex. “Moving into sustainable packaging is the logical option to ensure we are good stewards of the environment and industries we serve.”

The store drop-off recyclable pouch adheres to Glenroy’s stringent quality and printing standards, features a recyclable zipper closure and can stand up to the rigors of eCommerce transport. “Working with environmentally conscious brands like Walex is critical in our efforts to accelerate the circular economy,” said Evan Arnold, Vice President of Business Development at Glenroy. “We continue to dedicate our resources to working with brand owners in all markets to achieve their sustainability goals through the use of recyclable flexible packaging.”

The Bio-Active Septic Tank Treatment pods in the recyclable pouch are available at premium service providers, dealerships and online retailers worldwide.

“We should all strive for a better sustainability approach,” stated Tony Butler, RV and Marine Sales Manager at Walex. “With Bio-Active Septic Tank Treatment, we wanted to set the standard and lead by example to have industry-first recyclable packaging. We look forward to moving our RV/Marine drop-in sanitation products into this recyclable packaging in the future.”

About Walex Products Company

Walex Products Company is an environmental odor control company based in coastal North Carolina. Since its founding in 1987, Walex has been a global leader in the commercial and consumer odor control markets including portable sanitation, commercial transportation, RV and marine, janitorial, and liquid

and solid waste treatment. The Walex motto is “Performance Products for Performance Needs,” and its mission is to provide not only superior products, but exceptional customer service.

About Glenroy Inc.

Glenroy, Inc. is a leading sustainable flexible packaging company and the exclusive converter of the premade STANDCAP Pouch, an eco-friendly, award winning inverted pouch. Headquartered in suburban Milwaukee, WI since 1965, Glenroy manufactures sustainable flexible packaging films and stand-up pouches for a variety of end uses, including food & beverage, household products, personal care, pharmaceutical, pet food & treats, nutritional, cosmetic, medical device, and industrial. For more information on Glenroy's sustainable flexible packaging solutions, visit www.glenroy.com or call (800) 824-1482.

