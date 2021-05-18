Windsor Fashions LLC to Open an Additional 150 Stores

Santa Fe Springs, CA, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Windsor Fashions LLC, a leading special occasion and fast fashion retailer with over 230 US based stores and a fast growing ecommerce business, is excited to announce plans to open an additional 150 retail store locations in 2021-2022. Windsor holds a unique place in the occasion based retail landscape and during a time when many fashion retailers are closing or downsizing, Windsor is experiencing strong momentum both in store and online.

Founded by the Zekaria family, Windsor opened its first store in 1937 with a mission that continues to this day - To Create an Oasis That Inspires and Empowers Women. Windsor focuses on providing a broad selection of on trend apparel for all the occasions in a woman’s life. Whether school based occasions like Prom and Graduation, seasonal events like Halloween, New Year’s Eve or everyday occasions like date night and brunch with the girls; Windsor provides a broad and inspiring assortment of the latest trends at an extraordinary value.

From its humble beginnings as a single store in 1937, the Zekaria family expanded to 30 locations throughout southern California by 1997. The second generation of Zekaria brothers, Leon and Ike, took the helm in 1998. They scaled stores across the country, launched Windsor's ecommerce business and began expanding their product offering beyond special occasion into a range of fast fashion categories.

Windsor’s merchandising team has always played an integral role in the company’s success. Led by Ike Zekaria, the Chief Merchandising Officer, the buying team developed a rapid-sourcing supply chain. The strategy has enabled the business to deliver consistent margins, shorten lead times and offer the latest and most relevant fashion trends at exceptionally affordable prices. Launching over 250 new skus per week, Windsor also differentiates itself from competitors by employing a local merchandising strategy ensuring each store’s assortment is unique to its market. Constantly changing in-store styles along with Windsor’s store-by-store assortment has created a “Nationalized Boutique” that delivers a shopping discovery experience not found anywhere else.

Unlike many competitors who were forced to shutter stores during the 2008 recession, Windsor expanded its brick and mortar footprint and by 2015 Windsor had grown to over 100 locations. In 2017 the Zekaria family teamed up with private equity partners Sun Capital (backers of Vince and Scotch & Soda) to transform the Windsor brand into an omnichannel leader in the affordable occasion based apparel business. This partnership led to several enhancements in their ecommerce team and capabilities resulting in 50%+ YOY comps online and explosive growth in their online social community. Windsor has leveraged the increased impact influencers have garnered on their key 18-34 year old target and has utilized the interaction with these personalities to build traffic, brand awareness and a meaningful ecommerce business.

Now covering 42 states with 230 stores, Windsor has built a store model that is successful across all mall types and geographies. Their track record of same store growth and strong double digit CAGR is unmatched across the retail sector. As many retailers were closing stores leading up to and during the COVID pandemic, Windsor continued to expand its store footprint and opened an additional 10 stores in the past 12 months despite COVID.

The reopening of the economy in 2021 is leading to a resurgence in social events and special occasions like prom, graduation and weddings. Windsor is benefiting both online and in store from this momentum as brick and mortar continues to maintain its importance for last minute occasion shopping.

The next step in Windsor’s growth is a dramatic acceleration of store openings. According to Leon Zekaria, CEO of Windsor, “The velocity of our business has increased substantially since the first of the year. Post-pandemic Windsor is positioned in an ideal spot to capitalize on the return to normalcy and deliver accessible fashion for all the social events in our customers' lives. The rapid increase in our store expansion plan is an exciting next chapter for our employees, our business and ultimately our customers.”

About Windsor Fashions LLC:

Windsor was founded in 1937 as a family owned women’s fashion store in Southern California with a mission to create an oasis that inspires and empowers women. Today, Windsor continues to be all about helping women celebrate moments that matter with on-trend fashion for every occasion, from special events and celebrations, to those little everyday occasions. Windsor has grown from its humble beginnings to over 230 stores with 2,100+ team members across the country.

Windsor Store is the one stop shop for those defining moments that matter most. Known for their extensive selection of moderately priced exquisite formal dresses, Windsor has been the prom dress shopping destination for years and offers unique dresses for events from graduation and homecoming, to cocktail and formal events including holiday parties and New Year’s Eve. Women shop at Windsor to find their perfect look, no matter what event or occasion they’re shopping for. When it comes to celebrating her special day, Windsor’s wedding shop covers every pre-wedding celebration from the bridal shower, rehearsal dinner, and bachelorette attire, to the big day with bridesmaid dresses, bridal gowns and wedding guest outfits.

This fashion destination is the go-to for shopping Windsor’s curated collection of the perfect pieces to show off each woman’s unique style. Check out the latest trend collections from spring, florals, animal print, and ruched details in clothing essentials like casual dresses, tops and bodysuits, high waist pants, midi skirts, denim shorts, and all of her favorite jean styles. Update your wardrobe by exploring vibrant seasonal hues in women's workwear including blazers, and blouses. If you’re looking to change up your style, discover unique outfits or statement pieces with everything from boho and maxi dresses for casual brunch, to sultry bustier and corset tops for date nights or a girls night out. Be the center of attention with sexy fringe and rhinestone details on club dresses for birthday bashes, and festivals. Don’t forget Windsor’s 2021 swimwear with lightweight kimono cover-ups for essential summer looks to lounge by the pool. Complete head to toe looks with the perfect accessories from jewelry, shoes, and bags, to hair accessories for a picture-perfect style.

