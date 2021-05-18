MakeMyTrip Limited to Report Fiscal 2021 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial & Operating Results on May 25, 2021

MakeMyTrip Limited (Nasdaq: MMYT) plans to report its fiscal 2021 fourth quarter and full year results before markets open on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. The Company will post the release on its Investor Relations website https://investors.makemytrip.com/ and will not be distributing over newswires.



The release will be followed by a conference call hosted by the senior management team at 7:30 AM Eastern Daylight Time (5:00 PM India Standard Time) to discuss the results.



Dial-in details for the live conference call:

U.S. toll free number: +1 (844) 883-3862

International dial-in number: +1 (574) 990-9829

Conference ID: 3480638



A telephone replay will be available for one week shortly following the conclusion of the conference call.



Dial-in details for the replay:

U.S. toll free number: +1 (855) 859-2056

Conference ID: 3480638



This call will also be available through a live audio webcast and will remain available for replay for one month. The webcast and replay can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of the company's website at https://investors.makemytrip.com/ .

