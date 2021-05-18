Prime Healthcare Services, Inc. Schedules 1st Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Ontario, Calif., May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prime Healthcare Services, Inc. announced its 1st-quarter 2021 financial results, May 14, 2021. The Company will host a conference call on May 25, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. (ET) to discuss the 1st-quarter results.



To access the conference call, please dial (323) 794-2597 (U.S.) or (800) 458-4148 (toll-free) and reference Conference ID number 5692065. The number should be dialed five-ten minutes prior to the start of the conference call.



For those who are unable to listen to the conference call, there will be a replay available through Wednesday, June 9, 2021, which can be accessed by dialing (719) 457-0820 (U.S.) or (888) 203-1112 (toll-free), passcode 5692065.

About Prime Healthcare:

Prime Healthcare is one of the nation’s leading health systems with 46 hospitals in 14 states. Prime serves over 600 communities, employs 35,000 staff and provides 2.6 million patient visits annually. Based in Ontario, California, Prime Healthcare is nationally recognized for award-winning quality care and has been named a Top 10 and Top 15 Health System by Fortune/IBM Watson Health. Its hospitals have also been named among the nation’s best as “100 Top Hospitals” 58 times and have received more Patient Safety Excellence Awards from Healthgrades than any other health system in the past six years. To learn more, please visit www.primehealthcare.com.

###