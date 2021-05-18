Chain.io Appoints Serial Startup Entrepreneur, Jean-Guy Faubert, as Chief Operating Officer

PHILADELPHIA and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chain.io , a cloud-based supply chain integration platform that connects the industry’s best-in-class tools and trading partners to create data visibility across systems, today announced Jean-Guy Faubert will assume the role of chief operating officer. Faubert will oversee operational functions, including developing company policies, overseeing projects and budgets and developing operations strategies.



“Jean-Guy is exactly the kind of leader Chain.io needs to take our operations to the next level as we continue to evolve as a company,” said Brian Glick, chief executive officer and Founder, Chain.io. “Jean-Guy has a 25-year track record of driving growth through innovation, operations and company culture.”

Prior to joining Chain.io, Faubert served as CEO and board director at TMI Holdings Inc., previously Tagga Mobile, where he played an instrumental role in pivoting the company by restructuring their value proposition, scaling growth across North America and rebuilding their software into a leading Customer Data Platform that eventually led to a successful acquisition by Campaign Monitor.

Faubert also served as chief revenue officer for SEDNA systems, leading the company through an explosive global growth from $260,000 in contracted annual recurring revenue, to $3.5 million in just over two years.

“Chain.io is solving the complex challenges of supply chain connection and communication that no one else wants to tackle,” said Faubert. “I look forward to using my experience to help shape Chain.io’s operations and policies to enable widespread company growth so that we can continue solving our customers' greatest connectivity concerns.”

In addition to his roles at TMI Holdings and SEDNA, Faubert has served in various executive and leadership roles at leading tech-enabled companies, including EDS, AT&T Canada, IBM company, LGS, Burntsand Inc., which was acquired by Open Text and Make Technologies, which was acquired by Dell.

After recently raising $5 million of funding, Chain.io plans to continue their rapid growth by filling a number of new positions in sales, engineering, customer success and more. To view a full list of available positions, please visit https://chain.io/jobs .

About Chain.io

Chain.io delivers smarter and faster data integration using a cutting-edge supply chain connectivity platform. The fully managed integration services allow Logistics Service Providers, Shippers, and Technology Firms to work together more efficiently under one umbrella. Specialties include connecting modern APIs to legacy EDIs, as well as complex client integration. For more information, please visit www.chain.io .

Media Contact

Allison Mills

LeadCoverage

allison@leadcoverage.com

706-200-2148

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c7350d74-9177-4678-94ee-4f9ebe77d86a