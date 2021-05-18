Waturu Holding A/S - receipt of conditional investment offer

English Danish

Company Announcement no. 73

Vejle, 18th of May 2021





Insider information

Waturu Holding A/S - under a name change to Green Impact Ventures A/S (the Company) - has today received the following conditional investment offer for the addition of MDKK 14 to MDKK 20 in new equity.

With reference to company announcement no. 64, the Company needs more liquidity, which is why Greentech Investor ApS, as the main shareholder in the Company and together with other investors, has put together a conditional investment offer consisting of a total of MDKK 14 to 20 divided into 3 trances.

Important milestones trigger 4 MDKK in Trance 1, then 5 MDKK in Trance 2 and a further 5 to 11 MDKK in Trance 3.





Trance Amount Milestones 1 4 MDKK (1) Trance 1 is effected before the share trading suspension is lifted, but on the basis of a commitment from Nasdaq that the trading suspension is lifted after the capital injection has been registered with the Danish Business Authority. 2 5 MDKK 1) Realized sale of +1,000 Waturu water heaters and treatment units to Africa or other markets.

(2) Delivery of 3 water purification units for land-based fish farming to customers in the USA, Poland and Denmark. 3 5 til 11 MDKK (1) Realized sale of +5,000 Waturu water heaters and treatment units to Africa or other markets.

(2) Delivery of a minimum of 10 water purification units for land-based fish farming. Initiation of IPO process by Aquaturu A/S.

(3) Initiation of test protocol for Watgen Medical's wound care rinse product.





The capital injection takes place via the investment company GTI 2021 ApS (under foundation), where the investors have collectively committed to invest, cf. the conditions in the above-mentioned milestones. The investors behind the investment company are current shareholders in Waturu Holding A/S and new shareholders. Investors have confirmed to Waturu Holding the presence of the required capital.

The trances must ensure that the Company has some documentable milestones that trigger more capital.

As mentioned, Trance 1 requires Nasdaq to confirm to Waturu Holding that it will cancel the trading suspension after trance 1 has been effected and the capital has been paid in and registered with the Danish Business Authority.

Investors participating in Trance 1, with the exception of the companies Greentech Investor ApS and TM Venture ApS, are not obligated, but have a pro rata right to participate in Trance 2 and 3 when these are executed.

Greentech Investor ApS and TM Venture ApS are guarantors of Trance 2 and 3, thus understanding that the companies are obliged to sell shares in the market and deposit the proceeds as new equity. The companies own a total of 5,591,349 shares and may not be liable beyond the value of the shares.

Execution of Trance 1 may be required by the investment company at short notice - as the transaction must be completed before the trade suspension is lifted, so that the capital injection takes place at the latest price of DKK 4.35 per share.

Implementation of Trance 2 and 3 is expected to be completed in 2021.

The details of the execution of the individual trances, including the execution of the transactions, are set out in a final agreement prepared by the company's lawyer.

On behalf of the shareholders of the investment company GTI 2021 ApS.





Yours sincerely

Greentech Investor ApS



*************************





About Waturu Holding A/S

Waturu Holding A/S is a Greentech company, which develops innovative water technology for heating or treating water, with the focus on ensuring bacteria-free water and reducing water and energy consumption for heating hot water in properties and thus ensuring CO2 savings. Waturu Holding A/S is a major shareholder in the medical company Watgen Medical A/S and in the technology company Aquaturu A/S.





Further information:

CEO Toke Reedtz, cell.: +45 5188 1262, e-mail: toke@waturu.com





Waturu Holding A/S

Sjællandsgade 32

7100 Vejle





Certified Adviser

CDI GLOBAL ApS

Per Vestergaard

Direktør/CEO

Vestre Havnepromenade 5, 5. sal 9000 Aalborg Denmark

T +4598110055,

M +4521764317,

E pva@cdiglobal.dk

Hjemmeside: www.cdiglobal.dk





Nasdaq First North Growth Market



