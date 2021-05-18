eSentire Named Most Innovative MDR Company and Editor’s Choice as Security Company of the Year by Cyber Defense Magazine

Waterloo, Ontario, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eSentire, the Authority in Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Services, today announced it has been named a two-time winner in the 9th Annual Cyber Defense Magazine Global InfoSec Awards. eSentire is proud to be recognized as the Most Innovative Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Company and as the Editor's Choice for Security Company of the Year.

eSentire’s Managed Detection and Response service has been specifically designed to rapidly identify, disrupt, and contain advanced threats. Leveraging a combination of cutting-edge machine learning XDR technology, 24/7 Threat Hunting, and security operations leadership, eSentire stops breaches, mitigates business risk and enables security at scale. The firm was recognized for this year’s Global Infosec Awards due to its:

Extensive response capabilities - eSentire implements threat-specific containment measures at the network, endpoint, cloud, and identity levels. Multi-signal visibility and correlation enhance deep investigation and rapid response, driving a 15-minute mean time to contain.

Powerful Atlas XDR Cloud platform - The Atlas Extended Detection and Response (XDR) Platform enables eSentire’s MDR service, providing security, reliability, and redundancy at scale and on demand. With propriety machine learning and artificial intelligence models to eliminate noise and detect threats in real-time, the Atlas XDR platform performs over 3 million automated disruptions daily, filtering out high-fidelity malicious threats so eSentire’s 24/7 SOC Cyber Analysts and Elite Threat Hunters can respond to more advanced security events requiring human intuition, investigation, and expertise.

Industry-leading, original security research driven by eSentire Threat Research Unit (TRU) - The firm’s TRU team has discovered some of the most dangerous threats and nation state attacks industry-wide, including the Kaseya MSP breach and the recent LinkedIn more_eggs malware campaign. TRU strategically drives threat intelligence, tactical threat response, and advanced threat analytics to augment the Atlas XDR platform and overall eSentire service offering with proprietary detectors delivering state-of-the-art cyber protection.

“We are honored to be recognized by Cyber Defense Magazine as an industry leader and innovator in Managed Detection and Response services,” said Erin McLean, Chief Marketing Officer, eSentire. “Team eSentire is committed to speed, innovation, and continuous improvement in everything we do. These awards are a testament to our unparalleled response capabilities and recognize the critical role we play in disrupting threats before they become business impacting events.”

The Global InfoSec Awards recognize startup, early stage, later stage, and public companies in the infosec space that have unique and compelling value propositions. Its judges are CISSP, FMDHS, CEH, certified security professionals who vote based on their independent review of submitted materials and public website content including but not limited to data sheets, white papers, product literature, and other market variables. For a complete list of this year’s award recipients visit: Cyber Defense Awards | The Most Prestigious Cybersecurity Awards in the World – 7 Years Running…

About Cyber Defense Magazine

With over 5 million monthly readers and growing, and thousands of pages of searchable online infosec content, Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of IT Security information for B2B and B2G with our sister magazine Cyber Security Magazine for B2C. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar, and realize that infosec knowledge is power.

About eSentire

eSentire, Inc. is The Authority in Managed Detection and Response Services, protecting the critical data and applications of 1000+ organizations in 70+ countries from known and unknown cyber threats. Founded in 2001, the company’s mission is to hunt, investigate, and stop cyber threats before they become business disrupting events. Combining cutting-edge machine learning XDR technology, human expertise, and proven security operations leadership, eSentire mitigates business risk and enables security at scale. The Team eSentire difference means enterprises are protected by the best in the business with a named Cyber Risk Advisor, 24/7 access to SOC Cyber Analysts and Elite Threat Hunters, and industry-leading threat intelligence research from eSentire’s Threat Response Unit (TRU). eSentire provides Managed Risk, Managed Detection and Response, and Digital Forensic and Incident Response services. For more information, visit www.esentire.com and follow @eSentire.