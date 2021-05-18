TELUS Esports Series powered by Northern Arena hosts its first Rocket League Tournament

English French

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, TELUS announced the launch of the TELUS Esports Series powered by Northern Arena, a six-week-long multi-tiered gaming league for Canadians age 15 and up with more than $50,000 worth of gaming and wellness prizes to be won. The TELUS Esports Series will feature the game Rocket League, a free-to-play, family friendly sports-based video game. The tournament will take place virtually from June 12 to July 23, and viewers can watch the tournament finals which will stream on GINX Esports TV Canada on July 31 and August 1.



“With its unmatched symmetrical upload and download speeds, our world-leading PureFibre network gives customers a seamless online gaming and streaming experience, and we are proud to take that experience further with our very own TELUS Esport Series,” said Amit Nag, Vice President of Entertainment at TELUS. “As Canadians of all ages spend time online, it’s important for us to help them form healthy gaming habits, which is why we are also providing literacy programs and tips from TELUS WISE throughout the event to inspire gamers to make healthier gaming choices.”

TELUS is working with Northern Arena, a premier esports and video game content producer to bring this highly produced gaming league tournament to Canadians. The tournament will cater to each player’s comfort and skill level and players can join one of the two divisions for casual or competitive players.

“Northern Arena is thrilled about this great partnership with TELUS. We want to set the standard for esports events in Canada by producing high quality esports tournaments and leagues with high production values,” says Carl-Edwin Michel, Founder and CEO of Northern Arena. “The partnership with TELUS enables us to present the best the gaming community has to offer and the opportunity to showcase the amazing talent of esport players we have in this country.”

Alongside Northern Arena, TELUS is partnering with Adamas Esports, Best Buy Canada, GINX Esports TV Canada, and Turtle Beach to bring the best esport gaming experience to players:

Adamas Esports is an emerging global leader in esports performance. The team specializes in performance coaching, sports psychology, and exercise science, providing professional services to top tier esports organizations across a multitude of competitive titles, including League of Legends, Call of Duty, and Overwatch.

Best Buy Canada is one of Canada’s largest and most successful omni-channel retailers. With over 160 Best Buy and Best Buy Mobile stores across Canada and an expanded assortment of lifestyle products offered through BestBuy.ca, Best Buy is a leader in total retail, catering to customers how, when, and where they want to shop. Best Buy Canada is committed to making a positive impact in the community with programs and partnerships that support youth to connect with technology to advance their education.

GINX Esports TV Canada is Canada’s only 24-hour esports channel featuring live events, news, and gaming lifestyle programming from around the world and is available via most Canadian cable providers as well as Amazon Prime Video Channels and the Apple TV app.

Turtle Beach is the world’s best-selling gaming headset brand, known for pioneering first-to-market features and innovations in high-quality, comfort-driven headsets for all gamers. Turtle Beach’s ROCCAT brand combines detail-loving German innovation with a genuine passion for creating award-winning keyboards, mice, headsets, mouse pads, and other PC gaming accessories.

Kicking off June 12, games will take place over the course of six weeks with opportunities to win prizes every week by participating in the online community. Prizes will be awarded to the top ten teams in the casual division and competitive division, and include gift cards, wellness, and training sessions from Adamas, and an ultimate gaming setup from Turtle Beach.

Registration is now open to all Canadians age 15 and over. For more information to register and a full list of prizes, visit http://esports.telus.com

