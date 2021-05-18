Near Me VIP: The Top-Rated Business Directory That Connects 5* Businesses with VIP Customers Who Want A 5* Service

Miami, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When it comes to premium services and products, some just do it better than others. Whether it’s a reputation for outstanding customer service, craftsmanship that oozes quality, or professionalism and knowledge that can’t be beaten, many customers actively seek out businesses who offer a VIP service – and are often willing to pay more for it.

Near Me VIP was created to bridge the gap between top rated businesses and customers who deserve and expect special treatment. They saw that business directories had become oversaturated, and those who offer a better level of service were getting lost in the chaos of directory listings, while customers didn’t even know where to begin.

With that in mind, they set out to build a directory that is the home of the best in the business, and give customers, clients, and patients a means to discover 5-star business at the click of a button.

Here’s how the Near Me VIP business directory works:

1. Businesses create an approved listing on Near Me VIP

Do you operate a business that stands head and shoulders above the competition? If so, customers are ready to find you through the Near Me VIP directory.

Designed to connect 5* businesses with five-star customers, this isn’t your traditional business directory. Customers search for companies through Near Me VIP because they want to avoid a second-rate service. These are the types of clients who are a pleasure to deal with, and who are willing to pay more to receive a premium service or product, and in return expect to see quality, professionalism, and customer care throughout.

You can apply for a business listing within Near Me VIP in the following ways:

Create a free listing (up to three businesses)

Create an advanced, premium listing, that provides in depth listing options

Once you’re up and running and opportunities start to arise, you may want to consider boosting your profile within the directory through promoted listings. These promotion plans allow listing owners to have their directories appear at special, prominent spots on the site and at the top of search results, meaning you’ll be seen first.



To create a business listing on Near Me VIP and market yourself to VIP customers, simply visit the website to get started: nearme.vip

For tips and advice on creating a good business listing, generating good online reviews, improving your customer service and marketability, and much more, visit the Near Me VIP Blog: https://nearme.vip/blog/

2. Customers who want a VIP experience find 5* businesses through the Near Me VIP directory

Are you somebody who seeks out the best of the best? Whether it’s a contractor to do home renovations, a restaurant in a new city, a financial advisor, even a dentist, if you only want to deal with people and companies who offer a 5-star service, then Near Me VIP is for you.

Unlike traditional directories that offer an exhaustive list of businesses of all shapes, sizes, reputations, and qualities, Near Me VIP weeds out the mediocre and sub-standard. Instead, it represents a promise to the public of the highest quality and experience, allowing customers to find and work with businesses of exceptional quality.

This vetted approach isn’t for everybody. If you’re looking to save a buck, you’re not particularly worried about customer service, or you want a quick and dirty job done, then the traditional approach may work for you. For those who want a premium service or product and expect an exemplary service and special treatment, then Near Me VIP is the answer.

Currently, Near Me VIP has listings for top rated businesses in the following categories:

Businesses

Restaurants

Hotels

Things to do

Nonprofits

Within each of these categories are further breakdowns. For example, in the businesses category you’ll be able to find accountants, architects, dentists, plumbers, lawyers and much more. Within hotels, you’ll be able to search based on location, views, and reviews.



Not only does this speed up your search, but it allows you to save the listing and contact the person/company listed directly.

A premium way to do business

Many hours can be lost sifting through business directories. Near Me VIP does the hard work, connecting premium businesses with customers who expect the best. Make a listing or start your search today.

More information:

The Near Me VIP Business Directory is the place businesses want to be, the list they want to make, the directory they want their websites and brands associated with, the place they want to bring their business to. It represents a promise to the public of the highest quality and experience and works as an application for marketing and promotion for brands looking to differentiate themselves in a saturated market online. Learn more via the website: https://nearme.vip/ .



