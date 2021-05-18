Misalignment Between Cloud and Network Teams Puts Enterprise Cloud Initiatives at Risk

TORONTO, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New research by Enterprise Management Associates (EMA) and BlueCat, the Adaptive DNS™ company, found that 72% of enterprises struggle to realize the full value of their cloud initiatives . Much of that can be tied to their failure to adequately integrate traditional on-premises network infrastructure teams into the cloud journey. EMA found that collaboration challenges between networking and cloud teams has directly resulted in the following consequences in the past year:



Security & compliance issues (such as compliance violation, data leaks, and financial loss) at 73% of organizations

IT operations issues (such as service performance problems and downtime) at 89% of organizations

Business-level issues (such as productivity loss, cost overruns, and customer loyalty challenges) at 82% of organizations

The report also identifies the benefits of integration to all sorts of functions, like DNS and IP space management, compliance, and network security, which are critical to successful cloud adoption.

The research, based on a survey of 212 networking and cloud professionals and authored by Shamus McGillicuddy, Vice President of Research, Network Management at Enterprise Management Associates (EMA), explores the state of collaboration between network and cloud teams, and its impact on hybrid cloud initiatives at enterprises employing more than 2,500 people.

“The cloud is a critical undertaking, and we know that dysfunction between these two teams can derail enterprises' success,” says Stephen Devito, CEO at BlueCat Networks. “At BlueCat, we’re committed to helping our clients navigate the nuances of the journey to the cloud, and this research offers readers both strategic and tactical guidance around improving their chances of successful hybrid cloud adoption.”

Leaders and practitioners alike will find rich perspectives from the cloud and networking trenches in the research analysis, as well as data that outlines the biggest benefits of alignment between these two teams and suggested steps for alleviating the dysfunction.

“Applications are migrating to the cloud every day, so there is no time to waste,” says McGillicuddy. “Industry leaders must recognize that the networking team offers intrinsic value to a cloud adoption initiative, and they should necessarily be an equal partner in the journey. Letting things like DNS and IP addressing right at the beginning of a cloud initiative can save millions of dollars and years in project time.”

A detailed analysis of the research findings is available in the report .

Highlights from the report will be revealed at InformationWeek on June 10th.

About BlueCat

BlueCat is the Adaptive DNS™ company. The company’s mission is to help the world’s largest organizations thrive on network complexity, from the edge to the core. To do this, BlueCat re-imagined DNS. The result – Adaptive DNS™ – is a dynamic, open, secure, scalable, and automated resource that supports the most challenging digital transformation initiatives, like adoption of hybrid cloud and rapid application development. Learn more at www.bluecatnetworks.com .

About EMA

Founded in 1996, EMA is a leading industry analyst firm that provides deep insight across the full spectrum of IT and data management technologies. EMA analysts leverage a unique combination of practical experience, insight into industry best practices, and in-depth knowledge of current and planned vendor solutions to help their clients achieve their goals. Learn more about EMA research, analysis, and consulting services for enterprise line of business users, IT professionals, and IT vendors at https://www.enterprisemanagement.com.